The “war coffee” diary: How one woman in Kyiv is recording history with a real-time feed of the impact of war

Yaroslava Antipina prefers her “warfare espresso” black — no sugar. Each day, she sips on the cup, watching a lethal assault unfold exterior her window as her life strays farther from the one she has all the time identified.

Antipina has turned her Twitter account right into a real-time diary of what it’s actually wish to be an “odd” particular person residing via warfare, documenting her expertise and posting photographs since she awoke to the sound of explosions in Kyiv greater than two weeks in the past. With a number of updates on daily basis, she has amassed greater than 82,000 followers as she particulars the fixed rollercoaster of feelings, ideas and experiences.

It began on February 24: “11:45 p.m. in Kyiv. We determined that if we’ll sleep somewhat solely absolutely dressed. The backpacks are prepared.”

Yaroslava Antipa posted this picture on March 1 as she and her son ready to go away their house in Kyiv amid the warfare. Yaroslava Antipina



She and her son tried to remain in Kyiv, stocking up on meals and staying indoors with solely the sounds of explosions breaking a disturbing silence. Antipina’s mom, who lives in western Ukraine, had been calling her, crying and fearful over the scenario. 5 days after the invasion, they determined to go be along with her.

The day they left, March 1, Antipina posted a photograph of a small, gray hard-shell suitcase.

“It is all I can take with me. All my life is [in] this bag,” she tweeted.

This second has caught along with her ever since. The suitcase, she informed CBS Information, represents the despair in leaving a way of normalcy behind.

“I do not know, nonetheless do not know, if I can return. It is not simply the issues, the belongings. It is about recollections, individuals, all the things I had,” she mentioned. “My coffees, my simply common days, all of the issues I can’t have with me, I could not take. I do know that I am fortunate as a result of I do know individuals moved with out something, simply in garments as they’re.”

Antipina says she would give something to return to that point. Any issues she handled do not appear to be such an enormous deal anymore.

“Conflict is an issue,” she mentioned.

Moments earlier than leaving their house, Antipina took a final look exterior their window — a view of Kyiv’s newly barren streets as individuals hid and fled amid freshly-fallen snow. She mentioned that day was the primary time it had snowed in Kyiv all February.

“11:02 am someplace in Kyiv. It was the final view from my window. My damaged coronary heart is crying,” she wrote on Twitter. “…We’re escaping.”

Earlier than all this started, Antipina mentioned she had an “odd” life. She began each morning with espresso and sweets. She labored each within the workplace and from house through the week, and on weekends, would take pleasure in a cappuccino, hearken to podcasts and skim books. Above her house lives a “sneezing man,” whom she has by no means met, has no concept what he appears to be like like, and but typically ponders over in her Twitter diary, questioning how he is doing all through the warfare.

Yaroslava Antipina tweeted this picture on March 4, saying, “6:10 pm in #Ukraine. Determined so as to add daily no make up selfies to my Twitter warfare diary. The explanations: – I need to preserve chronological face moods – I actually do not know the way a lot life for me left.” Yaroslava Antipina



She did not understand how regular her life was in the meanwhile. Now, only a few individuals roam the streets of her metropolis and kids are not often seen in public. It feels as if “years” have handed, she mentioned.

When CBS Information spoke with Antipa, she and her son had been in her mom’s house, attempting to maintain some sense of what she calls “that” life.

“It is two completely different lives. In that life, I had peace. I had my common actions. And on this life, I’ve a warfare,” she informed CBS Information. “I’ll by no means have that life again as a result of I’ve modified. Our cities have modified. We [Ukrainians] have modified.”

In “this” life, her sister and her sister’s three younger youngsters have fled the nation. Her son, 19, has not joined Ukraine’s territorial protection forces, however has mentioned he’ll if and when it turns into essential.

“If he involves battle, to the territorial protection or to the military, I’ll be a part of too,” she mentioned. “It is not possible for me simply to take a seat right here when my son is combating. It is not possible. … It is scary as a result of your solely baby will probably be within the warfare.”

Antipa typically talks about her “warfare espresso” in her tweets. There’s nothing bodily distinctive in regards to the drink, but it surely acts as a tangible reminder that all the things she craves, loves and wishes is fragile, as each passing second of warfare might convey a harder circumstance.

The espresso, together with the picture of her final look exterior her Kyiv house and her and her son’s dream of touring the world with a cat they are going to title “Victory” — “Victor” if it’s a male, and “Victoria” if it’s a feminine — are her “little issues of hope.”

“Conflict espresso is resistance. Power,” she mentioned. “…We Ukrainians want such issues to outlive, to be robust. As a result of for me the very exhausting factor proper now could be the uncertainty. You do not know what is going on on the subsequent day, subsequent week. However we’ll handle. … We’ve got no alternative.”

Individuals from all all over the world have responded to her tweets with their love, and their “peace espresso” in hand. Images of espresso mugs have flooded her replies from Tennessee, Seattle, Illinois and numerous different locations.

Maintaining the diary has helped her deal with the scenario and keep in mind how issues have developed. However, she mentioned, it is also for future generations.

“To indicate them what the world actually is, for you, for us, for odd individuals,” she mentioned. “…It is not about solely blood, et cetera, however how our life may be modified in a single second, and the way essential [it is] to maintain this peace. And the way essential [it is] to be robust in any scenario.”

“However [it’s] additionally for them to be robust, to take pleasure in life and to maintain the peace in all places on the planet, in each nation. It is essential as a result of the world is proudly owning all the things — households, lives, houses, hearts, all the things.”

Extra



