The week in politics (May 24, 2023) – Houston Public Media

On Wednesday’s display, we talk about the newest tendencies in politics in our weekly roundup.

Also this hour, Houston has had a name for tearing issues all the way down to construct one thing new. However, that’s converting. We find out how builders are the use of state and federal tax credit to avoid wasting and repurpose structures with persona and historical past in town.

And choreographer Justin Peck of the New York City Ballet explains how the Twilight Epiphany Skyspace sculpture at Rice University impressed a brand new paintings referred to as Under the Folding Sky that’s making its international premiere as part of a Houston Ballet performance the following two weeks. Peck additionally discusses his paintings choreographing the dance scenes in Steven Spielberg’s 2021 remake of West Side Story.

