The Weeknd teases possible music video for “Out of Time”

The Weeknd continues to be chasing the dawn of his new album, Daybreak FM, as a result of it appears he is laborious at work on the subsequent music video.

Taking to Instagram Monday, the Grammy winner teased a photograph of a handwritten observe and a navy blue folder has the the phrases “Out of Time” embossed on it in gold letters. Followers imagine this to be a script for the track of the identical title.

The observe reads, “Abel! Wanting ahead to capturing one other one with you at present! Have an ideal day.” The letter is unsigned.

The Weeknd’s delivery title is Abel Tesfaye. He additionally captioned the teaser with quite a few clock emojis, corresponding to a watch, timer and even an hourglass. No additional data has been offered at the moment.

The Weeknd’s beforehand launched the music video for “Gasoline,” “Sacrifice,” “Take My Breath” and, from his alternate world launch of the album, “Moth to a Flame.” He additionally partnered with Amazon Prime Video for his unique The Daybreak FM Expertise﻿, an immersive musical particular that he launched final month.

The Weeknd launched Daybreak FM in January and can kick off a tour in assist of his new album on July 8.

