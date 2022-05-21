The Who’s Pete Townshend lost his voice in Dallas. But the show was far from over

He didn’t use the word “jinx.” But Roger Daltrey began the Who’s twice-delayed concert Thursday night with words of frustration about the band’s rotten luck in Texas.
A few songs later, the latest case of bad juju became obvious.
“As you can tell, I’ve completely lost my voice,” Pete Townshend rasped to fans at American Airlines Center.
“If you laugh, I won’t give a [expletive]. But I expect you will.”
In reality, nobody snickered as Townshend croaked his way through the lead vocal in “Eminence Front” and a solo acoustic version of “I’m One” from Quadrophenia. But his voice did indeed sound amusing, like Al Pacino imitating Howlin’ Wolf.
Combine that with a full orchestra and it added up to the most un-Who-like Who concert Dallas has experienced in the 50-plus years the band has played here.
The show did have moments of brilliance, with most of them pouring out of Daltrey’s lips.
In September 2019, the singer came down with bronchitis, causing the first postponement. COVID wiped out the make-up date in 2020. But Thursday, Daltrey was on fire.
After working out a few kinks at the start of the Tommy segment, Daltrey took flight in “We’re Not Gonna Take It,” roaring and howling and whipping his mic cord through the air like he was lassoing cattle.
He was a wonder to listen to, especially his trademark shriek in the finale of “Won’t Get Fooled Again.” In 2009, he underwent surgery to remove a pre-cancerous growth on his vocal chords. Today, at age 78, he sounds better than he did when the Who played the AAC 20 years ago.
All in all, not bad for “a bunch of old farts,” as Daltrey remarked Thursday night.
The backing orchestra — Daltrey’s idea — worked much better than it could have in the acoustically-challenged AAC. The strings smoothed out “Behind Blue Eyes” a bit too much, but the horn section gelled perfectly with the band on “5:15″ and “Join Together.”
During “Pinball Wizard” and “Love, Reign O’er Me,” the orchestra reminded you just how majestic the Who’s music can be.
The one song noticeable in its absence was “My Generation.” But that’s understandable. “Hope I die before I get old” doesn’t just roll off the tongue when you’re pushing 80.
Despite his wrecked voice, the 76-year-old Townshend seemed to be in bright spirits behind his dark sunglasses. He quipped about writing “The Seeker” near a swamp in Florida and recalled a romantic near-miss in Dallas that inspired a tune from Scoop, his 1983 solo album.
But Townshend — one of rock’s greatest showmen — was less theatrical than usual and he played guitar sloppily for much of the show. He flubbed the acoustic intro to “Behind Blue Eyes” so badly he had to restart it.
“I thought it would be better if I didn’t do the soundcheck. So this is the soundcheck,” he said with a devil-may-care grin.
The rest of the band picked up his slack. New bassist Jon Button, who studied at University of North Texas, pivoted 180 degrees from the late John Entwistle and laid down a steady, unobtrusive groove. Guitarist and singer Simon Townshend, Pete’s little brother, nicely handled some of the show’s trickier fret-work. And longtime drummer Zak Starkey, Ringo’s son, burst into Keith Moon-like firestorms in “Sparks” and “Bargain,” a deep cut from Who’s Next.
Going the old-school route, the Who skipped a fancy visual display and stuck to a simple textured backdrop and two midsize video screens above the stage. The 20,000-capacity AAC was only about two-thirds full, with much of the upper deck curtained off. By comparison, the Who’s old colleagues the Rolling Stones drew 42,000 fans to the Cotton Bowl for a single concert in November.
But if this wasn’t the whiz-bang spectacle the Stones’ show was, it was still a potent reminder of the timelessness of Townshend’s songs and the Who’s music. Hundreds of years from now, when “Satisfaction” is dismissed as just a catchy trinket, music scholars will still be marveling over the genius of Quadrophenia, Tommy and Who’s Next.
Correction, May 6 at 12:25 p.m.: An earlier version of this article misstated the song that features Roger Daltrey’s famous shriek. It is “Won’t Get Fooled Again,” not “Baba O’Riley.”