()The4ThingsBlackpeoplemustdotoprepareforthecomingrecession|Pressreleases

May 26, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
BlackFinancialAdvisorgivesFREEmoneytipsonYouTubeCall-InFinancialTalkShow“PocketWatchingwithJT”

(BlackPRWire)I’maBlackCertifiedFinancialPlannerwhoalsohostsacall-infinancialtalkshow.Bothmyprivateclientsandshowcallerswanttoknowwhattheyshouldbedoingtoprepareforarecession.Herearefourthingsyoushoulddo.

1.Buildupyoursavings

Anemergencysavingsfundisafoundationalbuildingblockforanygoodpersonalfinancialplan.Asufficientemergencysavingsfundisthreetosixmonthsofyourhouseholdexpenses.Remember:Theseareyourneedsandnotyourwants.Savingcashisnotasexymovetomakewithyourmoney,butitisthefirstthingyoumustdo.

Liquidatingretirementaccountsandpayingforpersonalexpensesoncreditcardscansetbackyourfinancialgoalsforyears.Iadvisemyclientstoprioritizebuildinguptheirsavings.Theemergencysavingsfundcanprotecttheirretirementplansduringarecession.  

2.Paydowndebt

Survivingarecessionrequiresdisciplinedbudgeting.Nowisthebesttimetopaydownorpayoffdebt.Thiswillgiveyourbudgettheroomandflexibilityneededtomeetthenewdemandcausedbyrisingpricesanddecreasingwages.

Payingdowndebtnowwillhelpkeepyoufromdestroyingyourcreditscoreandgoingevendeeperintodebtwhendebtpaymentsaremissedinordertokeepcurrentwithmonthlyessentialpayments.

3.Don’texitthemarket

Oureconomygoesthroughseasons;wehavecyclesofupsanddowns.Duringarecession,fartoomanypeoplegetspookedandsellofftheirinvestmentstooearly.Investingcomeswithinherentrisk,butneedlesslyliquidatingyourretirementorotherinvestmentaccountcandamageyourfinancialplanforyears.

Ifyouarenotnearingretirement,adownmarketisnotasetback.Youcantakeadvantageoflowermarketpricesifyouaredollar-costaveraging.Ifyouarenearretirement,youshouldbecontactingafinancialplannertohelpyourebalanceyourportfoliotominimizeyourexposuretothecomingrecession.

4.Getorupdateadvancedjobtraining

Gettingadvancedjobtrainingbeforearecessionislikeputtingonarmorbeforeabattle.Astheeconomyslowsdown,thejobmarketgetsmorecompetitive.Workerswithahigherskillsethavebetteroddsofnotbeinglaidoffandtheyaremorelikelytofindnewemployment. 

Advancedtrainingopportunitiesdonothavetobeexpensive,theycanbefoundatjuniorcolleges,tradeschools,andthroughlow-costcertifications.

Thekeytoarecession-prooffinancialplanisavoidinghype,contactaCertifiedFinancialPlannerandfollowtherecommendationsnomatterhowboringtheymayseem.

 

