()The4ThingsBlackpeoplemustdotoprepareforthecomingrecession|Pressreleases

()The4ThingsBlackpeoplemustdotoprepareforthecomingrecession
(BlackPRWire)I’maBlackCertifiedFinancialPlannerwhoalsohostsacall-infinancialtalkshow.Bothmyprivateclientsandshowcallerswanttoknowwhattheyshouldbedoingtoprepareforarecession.Herearefourthingsyoushoulddo.
1.Buildupyoursavings
Anemergencysavingsfundisafoundationalbuildingblockforanygoodpersonalfinancialplan.Asufficientemergencysavingsfundisthreetosixmonthsofyourhouseholdexpenses.Remember:Theseareyourneedsandnotyourwants.Savingcashisnotasexymovetomakewithyourmoney,butitisthefirstthingyoumustdo.
Liquidatingretirementaccountsandpayingforpersonalexpensesoncreditcardscansetbackyourfinancialgoalsforyears.Iadvisemyclientstoprioritizebuildinguptheirsavings.Theemergencysavingsfundcanprotecttheirretirementplansduringarecession.
2.Paydowndebt
Survivingarecessionrequiresdisciplinedbudgeting.Nowisthebesttimetopaydownorpayoffdebt.Thiswillgiveyourbudgettheroomandflexibilityneededtomeetthenewdemandcausedbyrisingpricesanddecreasingwages.
Payingdowndebtnowwillhelpkeepyoufromdestroyingyourcreditscoreandgoingevendeeperintodebtwhendebtpaymentsaremissedinordertokeepcurrentwithmonthlyessentialpayments.
3.Don’texitthemarket
Oureconomygoesthroughseasons;wehavecyclesofupsanddowns.Duringarecession,fartoomanypeoplegetspookedandsellofftheirinvestmentstooearly.Investingcomeswithinherentrisk,butneedlesslyliquidatingyourretirementorotherinvestmentaccountcandamageyourfinancialplanforyears.
Ifyouarenotnearingretirement,adownmarketisnotasetback.Youcantakeadvantageoflowermarketpricesifyouaredollar-costaveraging.Ifyouarenearretirement,youshouldbecontactingafinancialplannertohelpyourebalanceyourportfoliotominimizeyourexposuretothecomingrecession.
4.Getorupdateadvancedjobtraining
Gettingadvancedjobtrainingbeforearecessionislikeputtingonarmorbeforeabattle.Astheeconomyslowsdown,thejobmarketgetsmorecompetitive.Workerswithahigherskillsethavebetteroddsofnotbeinglaidoffandtheyaremorelikelytofindnewemployment.
Advancedtrainingopportunitiesdonothavetobeexpensive,theycanbefoundatjuniorcolleges,tradeschools,andthroughlow-costcertifications.
Thekeytoarecession-prooffinancialplanisavoidinghype,contactaCertifiedFinancialPlannerandfollowtherecommendationsnomatterhowboringtheymayseem.
