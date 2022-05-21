Business

TheAmericanRescuePlanActOfferingGrantsinCommunitiesAcrosstheCountry

May 21, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
No Comments

Thelingeringeffectsofthepandemicwillbehereforsometimetocome.Andthishasleftmanysmallbusinessownersstillstrugglingtoovercomethechallenges.Buttoday,thereisalsotheissueofinflation,supplychain,andfindingqualifiedorenoughemployment.Assmallbusinessownersaretryingtofindsolutionstoalltheseproblems,theAmericanRescuePlanAct(ARPA)isprovidingfundstocommunitiesacrosstheU.S.tosupportrecoveryefforts.

Withgrantsrangingfrom$5,000to$20,000,communityleadersareofferingthesefundstocontinuetherecoveryeffortofthepandemic.Thegrantsareaddressingarangeofissuesintheircommunities.Thisincludespandemic-relateddisruptionsaswellasissuesthatarespecifictothegrantsbeingoffered.Takealookatwhatisavailableinyourcommunity.

Inapieceofsomewhatrelatednews,severalpeopleinFloridaweresentencedforPaycheckProtectionProgram(PPP)loanfraudschemes.Although25peoplehavebeenchargedaspartofthescheme,sofartwoofthemhavereceivedsentencesof78and120months. Readmoreonthesesentences:

SmallBusinessNewsRoundup–May20,2022

NewAIFeaturesComingtoGoogleWorkspace

NewfeaturesinGoogleWorkspacewilluseGoogle’sindustry-leadingartificialintelligencetohelppeoplemakethemostofthehybridworkenvironment.NewAIFeaturesComingtoGoogleWorkspaceGooglehasbeenusingmachinelearninginthecloud-basedWorkspaceplatformforafewyearsnow,withthemainaimofmakingtheworkdaymoreproductiveandimpactful.

HouseAddressesLaborShortageinAviationandAerospace

LaborshortagesinAviationandAerospacearen’tlimitedtopilots.Theindustryneedsmoremechanics,flightlineemployees(gatetorunway,andback),engineersandscientists.Engineersandscientistshelpdeveloptechnologicaladvancesandupgradesthroughouttheindustry,fromaircraftdesignandmanufacturingtocomputerprogrammingandcommunicationsystems.

NAHBHousingMarketIndexDropstoLowestPointSinceJune2020

TheNationalAssociationofHomeBuilders/WellsFargohousingmarketindexdroppedto69from77inApril,itslowestpointsinceJune2020.Itisthefifthstraightmonththattheindexhasdeclined.“Buildingmaterialcostsareup19%fromayearago,inlessthan3monthsmortgagerateshavesurgedtoa12-yearhigh,”saidNAHBchiefeconomistRobertDietz.

SmallBizin:15–PamelaWilsononHowtoBuildanOnlineBusiness

TheadventoftheCOVID-19quarantinehadalotofusworkingathome.Butafterallofthatshookout,manyofusweretoldtogetbacktotheofficetowork.Forthoseprofessionalsthatgrewaccustomedtoworkingremotelyandlikedit,youmaybekickingaroundtheideaofstartinganonlinebusiness.Ifyouare,thisvideoonhowtobuildanonlinebusinessisforyou.

SenateVotePossibleThisWeekonRestaurantRevitalizationFunding

TheUSSenatecouldvotethisweekonwhetherornottoreplenishtheRestaurantRevitalizationFund(RRF).Ifpassed,theRRFwouldprovidebillionsingrantmoneytorestaurantsandothersmallbusinessesthat’vebeenandcontinuetobeaffectednegativelybytheCOVIDpandemic.

SBAAwardsInstructoroftheYearAwardsintheBootstoBusinessProgramforVeterans

TheUSSmallBusinessAdministration(SBA)hasannouncedthesixrecipientsofthe‘BootstoBusinessInstructoroftheYearaward.SBAAwardsInstructoroftheYearAwardsintheBootstoBusinessProgramforVeteransVeteran-ownedsmallbusinessesarepartoftheunderservedcommunitiesthattheBiden-HarrisAdministrationisprioritizingforhelp.

WhyClimbingMt.EverestCanTeachWhyYouAreHere

Beinganentrepreneur,Icanbeachallengejunkie.Recently,Ihavebeenhookedoncyclingacrossstatesinoneortwodays(Wisconsinisupfor2022).AlthoughIamafrequentdayhiker,IhaveneverconsideredclimbingMt.Everestbecauseofthealtitudeandthecold,butIhavealwaysbeenfascinatedbywhatpeoplelearnwhentheydo.

HouseSmallBusinessCommitteeAdvancesPPPandEIDLLoanFraudBills

Twoofthe7billsadvancedbytheHouse’sSmallBusinessCommitteedealaddressfraudinthePaycheckProtectionandEconomicImpactDisasterLoanprograms.Bothbillswouldestablishaten-yearstatuteoflimitationsforprosecutionsrelatedtofraud.HR7352isforthePPP,andHR7334isfortheEIDLs.

SalesofEnergyDrinkstoHit$225Billionby2026–What’sFuelingtheSurge?

EnergydrinksarecurrentlyboomingintheUS,withsalesexpectedtoreachastaggering$225billionby2026.Touncoverthesurgeinpopularitybehindtheenergydrinksindustry,Pre-WorkoutWorld,anorganizationaimedatdemystifyingtheingredientsinpre-workoutsupplements,compiledaninfographic.

Top10BusinessesforSaleinMay

Whatarethebenefitsofbuyinganestablishedbusiness?Ifyoudecidetobuyanexistingbusiness,youwillgetanestablishedbrand,acustomerbase,cashflow,anestablishedsupplychain,aworkingprocessandtrainedstaff,andbetterfinancingoptions.

GetthelatestheadlinesfromSmallBusinessTrends.FollowusonGoogleNews.

Image:Depositphotos

Morein:SmallBusinessGrants

if(window.fbAsyncInit===undefined){window.fbAsyncInit=function(){FB.init({appId:’226827567352028′,xfbml:true,version:’v9.0′});};(function(d,s,id){varjs,fjs=d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];if(d.getElementById(id)){return;} js=d.createElement(s);js.id=id;js.src=”https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js”;fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js,fjs);}(document,’script’,’facebook-jssdk’));}!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s) {if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,’https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js’);fbq(‘init’,’573364149534092′);fbq(‘track’,’PageView’);(function(d,s,id){varjs,fjs=d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];if(d.getElementById(id))return;js=d.createElement(s);js.id=id;js.src=”https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/all.js#xfbml=1&appId=226827567352028″;fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js,fjs);}(document,’script’,’facebook-jssdk’));





Sourcelink

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram