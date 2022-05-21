TheAmericanRescuePlanActOfferingGrantsinCommunitiesAcrosstheCountry

Thelingeringeffectsofthepandemicwillbehereforsometimetocome.Andthishasleftmanysmallbusinessownersstillstrugglingtoovercomethechallenges.Buttoday,thereisalsotheissueofinflation,supplychain,andfindingqualifiedorenoughemployment.Assmallbusinessownersaretryingtofindsolutionstoalltheseproblems,theAmericanRescuePlanAct(ARPA)isprovidingfundstocommunitiesacrosstheU.S.tosupportrecoveryefforts.
Withgrantsrangingfrom$5,000to$20,000,communityleadersareofferingthesefundstocontinuetherecoveryeffortofthepandemic.Thegrantsareaddressingarangeofissuesintheircommunities.Thisincludespandemic-relateddisruptionsaswellasissuesthatarespecifictothegrantsbeingoffered.Takealookatwhatisavailableinyourcommunity.
Inapieceofsomewhatrelatednews,severalpeopleinFloridaweresentencedforPaycheckProtectionProgram(PPP)loanfraudschemes.Although25peoplehavebeenchargedaspartofthescheme,sofartwoofthemhavereceivedsentencesof78and120months. Readmoreonthesesentences:
NewAIFeaturesComingtoGoogleWorkspace
NewfeaturesinGoogleWorkspacewilluseGoogle’sindustry-leadingartificialintelligencetohelppeoplemakethemostofthehybridworkenvironment.NewAIFeaturesComingtoGoogleWorkspaceGooglehasbeenusingmachinelearninginthecloud-basedWorkspaceplatformforafewyearsnow,withthemainaimofmakingtheworkdaymoreproductiveandimpactful.
HouseAddressesLaborShortageinAviationandAerospace
LaborshortagesinAviationandAerospacearen’tlimitedtopilots.Theindustryneedsmoremechanics,flightlineemployees(gatetorunway,andback),engineersandscientists.Engineersandscientistshelpdeveloptechnologicaladvancesandupgradesthroughouttheindustry,fromaircraftdesignandmanufacturingtocomputerprogrammingandcommunicationsystems.
NAHBHousingMarketIndexDropstoLowestPointSinceJune2020
TheNationalAssociationofHomeBuilders/WellsFargohousingmarketindexdroppedto69from77inApril,itslowestpointsinceJune2020.Itisthefifthstraightmonththattheindexhasdeclined.“Buildingmaterialcostsareup19%fromayearago,inlessthan3monthsmortgagerateshavesurgedtoa12-yearhigh,”saidNAHBchiefeconomistRobertDietz.
SmallBizin:15–PamelaWilsononHowtoBuildanOnlineBusiness
TheadventoftheCOVID-19quarantinehadalotofusworkingathome.Butafterallofthatshookout,manyofusweretoldtogetbacktotheofficetowork.Forthoseprofessionalsthatgrewaccustomedtoworkingremotelyandlikedit,youmaybekickingaroundtheideaofstartinganonlinebusiness.Ifyouare,thisvideoonhowtobuildanonlinebusinessisforyou.
SenateVotePossibleThisWeekonRestaurantRevitalizationFunding
TheUSSenatecouldvotethisweekonwhetherornottoreplenishtheRestaurantRevitalizationFund(RRF).Ifpassed,theRRFwouldprovidebillionsingrantmoneytorestaurantsandothersmallbusinessesthat’vebeenandcontinuetobeaffectednegativelybytheCOVIDpandemic.
SBAAwardsInstructoroftheYearAwardsintheBootstoBusinessProgramforVeterans
TheUSSmallBusinessAdministration(SBA)hasannouncedthesixrecipientsofthe‘BootstoBusinessInstructoroftheYearaward.SBAAwardsInstructoroftheYearAwardsintheBootstoBusinessProgramforVeteransVeteran-ownedsmallbusinessesarepartoftheunderservedcommunitiesthattheBiden-HarrisAdministrationisprioritizingforhelp.
WhyClimbingMt.EverestCanTeachWhyYouAreHere
Beinganentrepreneur,Icanbeachallengejunkie.Recently,Ihavebeenhookedoncyclingacrossstatesinoneortwodays(Wisconsinisupfor2022).AlthoughIamafrequentdayhiker,IhaveneverconsideredclimbingMt.Everestbecauseofthealtitudeandthecold,butIhavealwaysbeenfascinatedbywhatpeoplelearnwhentheydo.
HouseSmallBusinessCommitteeAdvancesPPPandEIDLLoanFraudBills
Twoofthe7billsadvancedbytheHouse’sSmallBusinessCommitteedealaddressfraudinthePaycheckProtectionandEconomicImpactDisasterLoanprograms.Bothbillswouldestablishaten-yearstatuteoflimitationsforprosecutionsrelatedtofraud.HR7352isforthePPP,andHR7334isfortheEIDLs.
SalesofEnergyDrinkstoHit$225Billionby2026–What’sFuelingtheSurge?
EnergydrinksarecurrentlyboomingintheUS,withsalesexpectedtoreachastaggering$225billionby2026.Touncoverthesurgeinpopularitybehindtheenergydrinksindustry,Pre-WorkoutWorld,anorganizationaimedatdemystifyingtheingredientsinpre-workoutsupplements,compiledaninfographic.
Top10BusinessesforSaleinMay
Whatarethebenefitsofbuyinganestablishedbusiness?Ifyoudecidetobuyanexistingbusiness,youwillgetanestablishedbrand,acustomerbase,cashflow,anestablishedsupplychain,aworkingprocessandtrainedstaff,andbetterfinancingoptions.
