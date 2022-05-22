TheDay-BusinessBriefs

Business

May 21, 2022
PEOPLE

CharterOakFederalCreditUnionhasnamedRonWertzasitsVicePresidentDirectorofMarketing.He has20yearsofmarketingexperienceasacreativedesigner,webmaster,dataanalyst,andcontentstrategist.Helivesin Waterford.Formoreinformation,visitwww.CharterOak.org.

DavidC.Volpe,Jr.,aFinancialAdvisorinMorganStanley‘sWealthManagementofficeinMystic, hasbeenpromotedtoFirstVicePresident.VolpehasbeenwithMorganStanleyWealthManagementsince2007.He isanativeofMystic.Formoreinformation,visitwww.morganstanley.com.

MaryManfredi,CPAofWesterly,hasbeenelectedsecretaaryoftheConnecticutSocietyofCertifiedPublicAccountants.SheistheManagerofFinanceat ElectricBoat.MuhammadMalloy,CPAofColchester,hasjoinedtheBoardofDirectorsasaMember-at-Large.Heis aTaxManageratCohnReznickLLPinHartford.

WORKSHOPS

SCORE:

“EnhanceBusinessCompetitivenesswithaSWOTAnalysis,”SCOREMentorEricMunro,Wednesday,May25,8-9:30a.m.,Zoom,

“NavigatingtheDigitalMarketingMaze,”LinkedInexpertSusanCatalanoanddigitalmarketingexpertRobertClark,Thursday,June2,10-11:30a.m.

Formoreinformation,[email protected]

NETWORKING

TheGreaterMysticChamberofCommerce’sBusinessAfterHourswillbeheldTuesday,May24ataConnecticutSunbasketballgameatMoheganSun,beginningat 6p.m.Theeventis$20formembersand$35fornon-members.PricingincreasesonMay9to$25formembersand$40fornon-members.Ticketscanbepurchasedatwww.mysticchamber.org.

EVENT

TheChamberofCommerceofEasternCTisholdingits34thAnnualGolfTournamentMonday,June6fromnoon–8p.m.atStoningtonCountryClub.Foursomesandsponsorshipsavailable.$800perfoursome–includeslunch,dinner,and18holesofgolf.EventproceedssupporttheChamber’sinitiatives.Registeratwww.ChamberECT.comor860-701-9113.

Sendyourbusinessnewsto[email protected].

