TheDay-BusinessBriefs

PEOPLE
CharterOakFederalCreditUnionhasnamedRonWertzasitsVicePresidentDirectorofMarketing.He has20yearsofmarketingexperienceasacreativedesigner,webmaster,dataanalyst,andcontentstrategist.Helivesin Waterford.Formoreinformation,visit
DavidC.Volpe,Jr.,aFinancialAdvisorinMorganStanley‘sWealthManagementofficeinMystic, hasbeenpromotedtoFirstVicePresident.VolpehasbeenwithMorganStanleyWealthManagementsince2007.He isanativeofMystic.Formoreinformation,visit
MaryManfredi,CPAofWesterly,hasbeenelectedsecretaaryoftheConnecticutSocietyofCertifiedPublicAccountants.SheistheManagerofFinanceat ElectricBoat.MuhammadMalloy,CPAofColchester,hasjoinedtheBoardofDirectorsasaMember-at-Large.Heis aTaxManageratCohnReznickLLPinHartford.
WORKSHOPS
SCORE:
“EnhanceBusinessCompetitivenesswithaSWOTAnalysis,”SCOREMentorEricMunro,Wednesday,May25,8-9:30a.m.,Zoom,
“NavigatingtheDigitalMarketingMaze,”LinkedInexpertSusanCatalanoanddigitalmarketingexpertRobertClark,Thursday,June2,10-11:30a.m.
Formoreinformation,[email protected]
NETWORKING
TheGreaterMysticChamberofCommerce’sBusinessAfterHourswillbeheldTuesday,May24ataConnecticutSunbasketballgameatMoheganSun,beginningat 6p.m.Theeventis$20formembersand$35fornon-members.PricingincreasesonMay9to$25formembersand$40fornon-members.Ticketscanbepurchasedat
EVENT
TheChamberofCommerceofEasternCTisholdingits34thAnnualGolfTournamentMonday,June6fromnoon–8p.m.atStoningtonCountryClub.Foursomesandsponsorshipsavailable.$800perfoursome–includeslunch,dinner,and18holesofgolf.EventproceedssupporttheChamber’sinitiatives.Registerat
Sendyourbusinessnewsto[email protected].