TheDay-Norwichbusinessrebrandsafterflooding,reopensinWaterfordmall

May 21, 2022
Waterford—JustovereightmonthsafterHurricaneIdahitAshonAvent’scustomdesignandprintingcompanywithdevastatingflooding,hisbusinesshasfoundanewname,anewfocusandanewhome.

Throughperseveranceandresilience,Avent’sT-shirtWorld haditsgrandopeningonMay14 intheCrystalMall.

Aventoriginallyhadopenedthebusiness in2012asMainAventAthleticsandApparel.The Sept.2, 2021,hurricanehadleftmuchof its stockandequipment under4feetofwateratFoundry66’sSunlightBuilding onFranklinStreetinNorwich.Atthetime, thebusinessownerandprofessoratEasternConnecticutStateUniversityestimatedhislossesatabout$30,000.

OnMonday, hesaid,“Thirtymighthavebeenasmallnumber.Ilosteverything.Allourinventory… Welostourrepeatcustomer’sfiles,plusourmachinesgotdamagedsowiththat,there’snothingIcouldreallyrecoup.”

Insurancewouldnotcoverhislosses,andhesaidFederalEmergencyManagementAgencyreliefwouldhavecomeintheformofaloanthathadtobeamortizedover 30years,sohedidn’tthinkthatwasafeasibleoption.

“Isaid,‘I’llfindawaytogetitdoneandIwill,’”Aventsaid.

ThebusinesshaditssoftopeningintheWaterfordmall,850HartfordTurnpike, attheendofMarch.

“Idon’tevenknowhowIdidit,”the42-year-oldsaid.“Wehadtorebrandalotandfindawaytobringinmoreancillaryservicestopeople…That’swhywewentfromtheMainAventtoT-shirtWorld— somethingalittlemoreuniversal.Iwasthinkingaboutthebiggerpicturethen.”

Partof thatincludedthecreationoftwopersonalbrands,which Aventdescribesasfashionforward.

“It’snotjustanormalT-shirt,”hesaid,holdingahockey-stylelaced,long-sleevedshirtwith”BLK”written inpuffylettersonthefront.Anotherexamplehanginginthestorehasthelogoinblackandwhiterhinestonesonatailoredhoodedsweatshirt.

“BLK,”or“BoldLoyalandKind,”wasinspiredby recentevents.

“IthoughtitwasfittingwiththetimeswithGeorgeFloydandeveryonetalkingaboutdiversity,equityandinclusion,”Avantsaid,referringtoFloyd,whowaskilledbypoliceinMinneapolisin2020,settingoffBlackLivesMatterdemonstrationsaroundthecountry.“Ijustfiguredthatsubtlywewouldjustblendeverythingtogetherandcomeupwithamessagethatwaspositive.”

Thesecond,“NoLuckAllHustle,”isanodtotheobstaclesAventhashadtoovercomeinhislife,includingthedevastationofhisbusinessthathestillgetsemotionaltalkingabout.”That’sme:noluck,allhustle— that’sthedefinitionofit,”hesaid.

Whenaskedhowhedealtwith thelossandsetbackshefaced,heexplained,“comingfromhowIgrewupinHartford,youjustfindawaytogetthroughit.Youjustfindanalternative—toholdon,becauseyouknowthatabetterthingwillcome.”

Hecontinued,“Everyonealwaystalksabout‘peaksandvalleys’butnoonereallytalksaboutthevalleys.Ithinkthat’showyougettothepeak.Youstandinthevalley… Whenyou’reinthevalley,youbecomemorecreative;youworkalittlebitharder.”

Inadditiontohisbrandedmerchandise,hisstoresellspre-printedclothing,plainT-shirtsandcustomT-shirtswhichcanbemadeondemanddependingonhiscurrentordervolume.T-shirtWorldalsotakeswholesaleorders,customordersforcompaniesorfundraisers,offersscreenprinting,embroideryandsublimationprinting,aprocesswhereinkistransferreddirectlyontofabric.

Additionally,itoffersanonlineshopoptionforotherentrepreneurs,suchas anindividualwhocurrentlydoessmall-scaleproductionorhasanidea.“Hemightnothaveawebsite;hemightnothavealltheresources,buthe’sgotahunger… hejustneedsanopportunity,sowe’llgivehimanecommerceplatform,”Aventexplained.

ThecustomergetsawebsitebutAventcontrolsthebackendofit,takingcareofproduction,order fulfillmentandshipping.

AsagraduateofEasternConnecticutStateUniversitywithamaster’sdegreeinbusinessadministrationfromAlbertusMagnus,Aventsayshiseducationhashelpedhimwithallthereinventingandinnovationhehashadtodo,andhetriestopassontheknowledgehehasgainedtohisstudents.HeacceptsECSU studentsforinternships,whichhetailorstotheirgoals.

“Icallit‘entrepreneuryourowninternship.’Iputtheminthepositiontotestouteverytheorytheyeverhadintheclassroomtobringittolifehere,soifyoulikesocialmediamarketing,here’soursocialmedia.Let’sseewhatyoucando… Theygetrealhands-onworkexperience,”heexplained.

AsAventmovesforwardinhisnewventure,heispreparedtokeepinnovatingandadapting.

“Nothinginlifecomeseasy,”hesaid, “you’vegottogetoutthereandworkforit.”

