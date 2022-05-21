TheDay-Norwichbusinessrebrandsafterflooding,reopensinWaterfordmall

Waterford—JustovereightmonthsafterHurricaneIdahitAshonAvent’scustomdesignandprintingcompanywithdevastatingflooding,hisbusinesshasfoundanewname,anewfocusandanewhome.
Throughperseveranceandresilience,Avent’sT-shirtWorld haditsgrandopeningonMay14 intheCrystalMall.
Aventoriginallyhadopenedthebusiness in2012asMainAventAthleticsandApparel.The Sept.2, 2021,hurricanehadleftmuchof its stockandequipment under4feetofwateratFoundry66’sSunlightBuilding onFranklinStreetinNorwich.Atthetime, thebusinessownerandprofessoratEasternConnecticutStateUniversityestimatedhislossesatabout$30,000.
OnMonday, hesaid,“Thirtymighthavebeenasmallnumber.Ilosteverything.Allourinventory… Welostourrepeatcustomer’sfiles,plusourmachinesgotdamagedsowiththat,there’snothingIcouldreallyrecoup.”
Insurancewouldnotcoverhislosses,andhesaidFederalEmergencyManagementAgencyreliefwouldhavecomeintheformofaloanthathadtobeamortizedover 30years,sohedidn’tthinkthatwasafeasibleoption.
“Isaid,‘I’llfindawaytogetitdoneandIwill,’”Aventsaid.
ThebusinesshaditssoftopeningintheWaterfordmall,850HartfordTurnpike, attheendofMarch.
“Idon’tevenknowhowIdidit,”the42-year-oldsaid.“Wehadtorebrandalotandfindawaytobringinmoreancillaryservicestopeople…That’swhywewentfromtheMainAventto
Partof thatincludedthecreationoftwopersonalbrands,which Aventdescribesasfashionforward.
“It’snotjustanormalT-shirt,”hesaid,holdingahockey-stylelaced,long-sleevedshirtwith”BLK”written inpuffylettersonthefront.Anotherexamplehanginginthestorehasthelogoinblackandwhiterhinestonesonatailoredhoodedsweatshirt.
“BLK,”or“BoldLoyalandKind,”wasinspiredby recentevents.
“IthoughtitwasfittingwiththetimeswithGeorgeFloydandeveryonetalkingaboutdiversity,equityandinclusion,”Avantsaid,referringtoFloyd,whowaskilledbypoliceinMinneapolisin2020,settingoffBlackLivesMatterdemonstrationsaroundthecountry.“Ijustfiguredthatsubtlywewouldjustblendeverythingtogetherandcomeupwithamessagethatwaspositive.”
Thesecond,“NoLuckAllHustle,”isanodtotheobstaclesAventhashadtoovercomeinhislife,includingthedevastationofhisbusinessthathestillgetsemotionaltalkingabout.”That’sme:noluck,allhustle— that’sthedefinitionofit,”hesaid.
Whenaskedhowhedealtwith thelossandsetbackshefaced,heexplained,“comingfromhowIgrewupinHartford,youjustfindawaytogetthroughit.Youjustfindanalternative—toholdon,becauseyouknowthatabetterthingwillcome.”
Hecontinued,“Everyonealwaystalksabout‘peaksandvalleys’butnoonereallytalksaboutthevalleys.Ithinkthat’showyougettothepeak.Youstandinthevalley… Whenyou’reinthevalley,youbecomemorecreative;youworkalittlebitharder.”
Inadditiontohisbrandedmerchandise,hisstoresellspre-printedclothing,plainT-shirtsandcustomT-shirtswhichcanbemadeondemanddependingonhiscurrentordervolume.T-shirtWorldalsotakeswholesaleorders,customordersforcompaniesorfundraisers,offersscreenprinting,embroideryandsublimationprinting,aprocesswhereinkistransferreddirectlyontofabric.
Additionally,itoffersanonlineshopoptionforotherentrepreneurs,suchas anindividualwhocurrentlydoessmall-scaleproductionorhasanidea.“Hemightnothaveawebsite;hemightnothavealltheresources,buthe’sgotahunger… hejustneedsanopportunity,sowe’llgivehimanecommerceplatform,”Aventexplained.
ThecustomergetsawebsitebutAventcontrolsthebackendofit,takingcareofproduction,order fulfillmentandshipping.
AsagraduateofEasternConnecticutStateUniversitywithamaster’sdegreeinbusinessadministrationfromAlbertusMagnus,Aventsayshiseducationhashelpedhimwithallthereinventingandinnovationhehashadtodo,andhetriestopassontheknowledgehehasgainedtohisstudents.HeacceptsECSU studentsforinternships,whichhetailorstotheirgoals.
“Icallit‘entrepreneuryourowninternship.’Iputtheminthepositiontotestouteverytheorytheyeverhadintheclassroomtobringittolifehere,soifyoulikesocialmediamarketing,here’soursocialmedia.Let’sseewhatyoucando… Theygetrealhands-onworkexperience,”heexplained.
AsAventmovesforwardinhisnewventure,heispreparedtokeepinnovatingandadapting.
“Nothinginlifecomeseasy,”hesaid, “you’vegottogetoutthereandworkforit.”