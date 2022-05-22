Theformulamarketneedsmoreproducersbutnewcomersfaceenormoushurdles

ByMay,storeswerereportingasmuchas40%ofbabyformulaproductswereoutofstock,exacerbatedbyongoingsupplychainslowdownsandformulaproductrecalls.
TheformulashortagehasexposedaninflexibleindustrydominatedbyjustthreetofourlargeplayersthatownamajorityofformulaproductionintheUnitedStates.There’slittlewiggleroomwhenoneplantabruptlyshutsdown,asAbbottNutrition’splantinSturgis,Michigan,didinFebruaryafterabacterialcontamination.
Abbott,ReckettBenkiserandNestleproducetheUnitedStates’topfiveformulabrands—Enfamil,Similac,Gerber,PediaSureandIsomil—accordingtomarketresearchfirmEuromonitorInternational.
Whyhaven’tnewcompaniesbrokenthroughinsuchacriticalindustry?Therearejusttoomanybarrierstoentry.
Highbarrierstoentry
SiblingsRonBelldegrunandMiaFunthavespentoverfiveyearstryingtomakeheadwayinthehighlyconcentratedformulamarket.
They’recofoundersofNewYork-basedByHeart,adirect-to-consumerformulabrandthatusesorganic,grassfedcow’smilkthatisdevoidofsomeingredientsusedinname-brandformulasthathavegrownunpopularwithhealth-consciousparents,suchascornsyrup,maltodextrin(astarchyadditiveinfoodproducts),soyorpalmoil.
Gettingtheirproductonthemarketwasn’teasy.BelldegrunandFunt’sformulahadtomeetallfederalnutrientrequirements,alongandarduousprocess.TheyspenttwoyearssearchingforamanufacturingpartnerbeforedecidingtoacquireafacilityintheUStoproduceitthemselves.
Theythenbuiltupthesupplychaintodirectsourcealltheingredientstoensurequalityandsafety,andranrigorousclinicaltrialsoverasixmonthperiodwith300babiestotestthesafetyandefficacyoftheirformula.
Bringinganewformulatomarketistremendouslyexpensive.Funtsaidthestartupraisedmorethan$190millioninpre-marketcapitalfrominvestorsincludingPolarisPartners,D1CapitalPartnersandBellcoCapital.
“Infantformulais—appropriately—themostregulatedfoodintheworld.Theroadtoprovidingbabieswithsolesourcenutritionshouldbemetwiththehighestrigor,”saidBelldegrun.”Butforthebenefitofbabies,andtheirparents,thereneedtobemoreincentivesfornewbrandstorisetothechallenge.Weneedmoresupportforinfantformulamanufacturingandproductinnovationatthestateandfederallevels.”
BelldegrunsaidByHeartisthefirstnewinfantformulamanufacturerinover15yearstoberegisteredwiththeFDA.”Weownourmanufacturing,wedirectlysourceouringredientsandweselldirectlytoconsumers,”hesaid.
ByHeartlauncheditsbrandinlateMarchinthemidstofaworseningnationalformulashortage.
Justeightweeksintoitslaunch,BelldegrunsaidtherateofnewByHeartcustomersspikedtonearly15timesthecompany’syearlyprojections.ByHearttemporarilyhaltednewsubscribersandrampedupproductionto24/7atitsfacility.
“Awakeupcall”
ShaziVisramfoundedherHappyFamilyOrganicsbabyfoodcompanyin2003atherkitchentable.
ItquicklygrewtobecomealeadingorganicbabyfoodbrandandwasacquiredbyDanone10yearslater.Visramhadstartedworkingoncreatinganorganicinfantformulaforthebrandin2012.HappyBabyOrganicInfantFormulahitstoreshelvesin2017