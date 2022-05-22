Theo Pinson’s 7-word, 2-emoji reaction to causing Dallas’ $100,000 fine for bad bench behavior

It’s been a roller coaster of a series for the Dallas Mavericks as they’ve fallen 0-2 to the Golden State Warriors. Luka Doncic and his teammates looked phenomenal throughout most of Game 2, however, Golden State fought back in the final quarter to steal the win away. The Dallas bench earned a fine for bad behavior and Theo Pinson finally reacts.
After learning he is the main culprit for the fine, Theo Pinson sent a message to social media. The Mavs were fined $100,000 for their antics on the bench during Game 2. At one point, Stephen Curry accidentally threw the ball toward Pinson’s way as he stood too close to the court. Even so, the entire Dallas organization seems to disagree with the league’s decision.
It’s a crime to support your teammates😂🤷🏿♂️ pic.twitter.com/y5uZj6ou73
— Theo pinson (@tpinsonn) May 22, 2022
In this situation, all you can do is laugh it off. There isn’t much else Theo Pinson can do at this point other than calm down his antics on the bench. The Mavs have their first home game of the series on Sunday night, so it will be interesting to see the energy level Dallas brings to the table. It’s likely we see Pinson continue to be electric on the sideline cheering on his teammates as the fanbase will do the same in the arena.
Although Theo Pinson doesn’t agree with the league’s decision to fine the Mavs, the NBA has a legitimate reason for fining the franchise. The Dallas bench was extremely close to the court throughout Game 2. Additionally, this organization has racked up $175,000 in fines in this postseason alone, as the bench is just too excited for their own good.
Either way, Game 3 will be underway at 9 P.M. Eastern on TNT. The Mavs must win this matchup if they want to keep their title hopes alive. It’ll be a tough battle though, as the Warriors have looked like the best team in the Western Conference throughout the 2022 playoffs.