Theragun massage gun: Here’s everything you need to know about the Mini, Pro, Elite, and Prime models

By now, you’ve probably heard of or watched a social media video on percussive massage guns — those funny-looking gadgets, resembling power drills, regularly promoted by athletes and fitness influencers. Therabody released the first Theragun in 2016, and in five years, the tool has amassed a client base of athletes, chiropractors, physical therapists, fitness professionals, gym rats and people suffering from sore muscles and chronic pain.

Currently, there are four Theragun models in its fourth generation lineup: Theragun Pro, Theragun Elite, Theragun Prime and Theragun Mini, ranging in price from $199 to $599. The more expensive models offer more pounds of force, a greater range of speeds (PPMs, or percussions per minute) and more preset options. They are also more attachment-heavy and equipped with Bluetooth technology so users can connect with a Theragun app for guided massage routines. The more budget-friendly models are less powerful, and lighter on features and attachments.

Before investing hundreds of dollars on one of these percussive therapy tools, you’ll want to figure out which one is best suited for your needs. CSB Essentials is here to help with a primer on all four fourth-generation Theragun models.

Theragun Mini

The smallest of all the Theragun models, the Mini weighs just 1.43 pounds. It offers 20 pounds of force and three speeds –1,750, 2,100 and 2,400 PPMs. While the three standard-sized models are Bluetooth enabled, the mini is not. Like the Prime and Elite, though, it is covered under a one-year warranty. While the Mini likely won’t replace the need for a full-size, full-powered massage gun, it is a great supplementary option for anyone who travels often.

Theragun Prime

Prime is Theragun’s most basic, standard-sized model, with up to 30 pounds of force. It also offers a five-speed range with customizable speed through the Theragun app and weighs 2.20 pounds. It’s also equipped with four attachments: dampener, standard ball, thumb and cone. This model is quite user-friendly and will suit the needs of the average person suffering from muscle soreness, tightness and pain.

Theragun Elite

Therabody calls the Theragun Elite is its quietest model, providing up to 40 pounds of force with an OLED screen, a customizable speed range of 1,750 to 2,400 PPMs (percussions per minute) with three presets. It weighs a little less, at 2.20 pounds, and includes five attachments — dampener, standard ball, thumb, cone and wedge. The Elite is a great option for athletic types or any semi-casual user looking for a built-to-last percussive massager.

Theragun Pro

Theragun Pro is a professional-grade device constructed for physical therapists, trainers and other professionals, but it’s also great for athletes. Like the elite, it is equipped with an OLED screen and a customizable speed range of 1,750 to 2,400 PPMs (percussions per minute) with three presets. However, instead of 40 pounds of force, the Pro boasts 60 and is the only model with an adjustable arm, allowing for easier use.

The Theragun Pro comes with six attachments: a dampener, standard ball, wedge, thumb, cone and super soft tip. A two-year warranty (compared with just one with the less expensive models) makes it more appealing for anyone who might use the gadget daily. Like the Elite and Prime models, the top-of-the-line Theragun Pro is equipped with Bluetooth. But, as a possible downside, it weighs the most of all three at 2.86 pounds.

