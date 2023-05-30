Theranos founder to report to Texas prison to begin 11-year sentence





Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of the now-defunct start-up Theranos, is ready to begin her 11-year prison sentence this week after being convicted in January 2022 on 4 legal counts of fraud and conspiracy. A federal appeals courtroom not too long ago rejected her enchantment to stay out of prison whilst she makes an attempt to overturn her conviction.

In a New York Times interview, Holmes admitted to making “many mistakes” but additionally said that she is operating on new healthcare-related innovations and plans to proceed doing so from in the back of bars. Holmes had asked a lengthen in starting her prison sentence to kind out kid care preparations for her one-year-old son and three-month-old daughter.

Holmes’ former romantic and industry spouse, Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, started a just about 13-year prison sentence ultimate month for 12 legal counts of fraud and conspiracy. Holmes is anticipated to be incarcerated in Bryan, Texas, about 100 miles from her house the city of Houston.

Despite Holmes’ conviction and upcoming prison sentence, questions linger about her true intentions and whether or not her punishment suits her crime. Her downfall and the scandal at Theranos were the topic of dramatizations, together with Hulu’s miniseries The Dropout starring Amanda Seyfried.