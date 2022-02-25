There goes the neighborhood. Dallas needs to solve short-term rental problem

Think back almost 10 years ago — as hard as that might be to believe — when Uber rolled into Dallas and city staff made a ham-handed attempt to shut it down by banning car services dispatched by cellphone.

It was an embarrassing moment for City Hall, an attempt to stifle innovation that the market had made clear people in Dallas wanted. It wasn’t because Uber didn’t present concerns. It did. The company’s complete laissez-faire approach put riders at risk because no one knew who was behind the wheel.

Thankfully, cooler heads prevailed, and the city passed smart regulations that helped protect riders and ride-sharing in the Dallas market before the state finally caught up with blanket regulations.

Fast-forward to today, and we are in a similar spot with short-term rental properties, whether from Airbnb, VRBO or another site.

Around Dallas, but especially in eastern Dallas neighborhoods, it seems, complaints are ringing out about party houses, some of them investor-owned, that are making life miserable for people where one or two houses on an otherwise quiet street turn into a loud, obnoxious scene that goes all night long.

Many residents want short-term rentals banned altogether. That’s a mistake, and thankfully City Hall appears to be moving a little more cautiously this time around.

What is needed instead is smart regulation that requires short-term rental property owners to register with the city and that puts some restrictions on investor owners who could care less about problems they cause for residents.

A city task force that began meeting in November has the city off to a good start. Among its ideas: licensing and regulation with 100% cost recovery for the city, maximum occupancy of two adults per bedroom and 10 adults per house, no outdoor advertising on a property, no amplified sound, an emergency contact located in the city of Dallas, and one parking space for every two adults. There are also ideas about making sure that if a house isn’t owner-occupied most of the year, that a responsible party at least lives in Dallas County.

That’s reasonable, and we support council member Adam Bazaldua’s effort to get this through the council committee he leads. For some reason, it’s hung up. If Bazaldua can’t get it before council, Mayor Eric Johnson should use his power to call a debate and a vote.

People deserve the right to make some money off their properties. And short-term rentals — of, say, a garage apartment — are one way to help offset the high cost of housing in Dallas.

But residents have the right to some peace and quiet, too. The all-night party has to stop.

Smart, limited regulation can balance the concerns here and keep short-term rentals going in the Dallas market.