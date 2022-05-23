There’s another election on Tuesday. Didn’t we just have one?

On May 7, Texans dragged themselves to the polls to vote in local elections that included two state propositions to ease property taxes.

With that civic duty over, it’s time to ease into summer, right?

Not so fast. There’s another election coming. And then another one.

Election-weary residents are being asked to return to the polls Tuesday to settle statewide, federal and local primary runoff contests that will likely shape policy and laws for the next two years.

But as important as these runoffs are, only a fraction of eligible Texas voters will participate. While primary elections have always featured poor voter turnout, residents have an added reason to skip the polls.

Election fatigue.

This May there’s been an election every couple weeks. And we just got past the March primaries, where most of the 2022 midterm contests were settled. There are also municipal runoffs on June 18, in the middle of summer.

Enough.

“An election every month. It’s hard to keep up with who you’re going to vote for in the primaries just to begin with, much less on a monthly basis,” Genevieve Collins, the Americans for Prosperity Texas director, said during a forum last week sponsored by The Dallas Morning News. “If we can streamline and consolidate a lot of this, voters will be more apt to show up.”

Campaigners wait outside a polling place to talk with voters on Election Day at Lakeside Activity Center in Mesquite, Texas on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (Elias Valverde II/The Dallas Morning News) (Elias Valverde II / Staff Photographer)

Over the years officials have tried to condition voters for numerous elections, but it hasn’t worked.

Since 2018, Dallas County has had 34 different election contests, including the runoffs that are now underway. Over the same period, Tarrant County voters have been asked to participate in 26 different elections. Tuesday’s runoffs and a scheduled June election will make 27 contests in the county in five years.

Counties across the state have had similar heavy election schedules. And with the exception of presidential elections, turnout is dismal.

The danger in low turnout is that a large number of Texans won’t have input in electing lawmakers that will make critical decisions in Congress and the state Legislature. In 2023, state lawmakers will convene to pass laws and policies. They meet regularly every two years, so each session is important, as is the input from voters who elect the lawmakers.

So what can be done to improve turnout?

Unfortunately there’s no political will for radical change. Incumbents have an advantage in low turnout elections and aren’t motivated to encourage more people to participate.

But here are a few ideas.

When you’re elected to Congress, you immediately begin running for reelection because the terms are so short. Creating four-year terms in Congress could reduce the number of elections, especially if you don’t stagger them. Consider that U.S. senators have six-year terms. With few exceptions, Dallas council elections feature terrible turnout. Unless you’re afraid of getting stuck with a bum for four years, let them run with the mayor and for four-year terms.

If partisan and nonpartisan races were consolidated, it would mean this year’s March primaries would have included the May 7 municipal races or issues, with Tuesday also being the runoff date for those contests.

Some cities, like Austin, are already moving their elections to November to take advantage of a bigger audience. That would make odd years mostly free of elections and curb fatigue.

“The state Legislature should allow us to combine elections,” said Carol Donovan, Dallas lawyer and political strategist, during The News’ forum. “One of the arguments is that some of the election are partisan and some of them are nonpartisan. So what?”

Campaigns with positive appeals attracts more voters, but Texas races still rely heavily on negative politics. That turns off voters resulting in many of them staying home.

Not all politicians can be charismatic, but it’s clear that a more positive style of campaigning can attract voters.

The best politicians not only know how to get elected, but develop operations that are designed to engage voters. Building a political machine not only allows you to improve constituent services, but it keeps you connected with voters and creates a system where your operatives and allies can move through the political ranks and one day be candidates for public office.

Unlike northern cities like Chicago, New York or Boston, Texas precinct chairpersons have little power. Most of them have no connection to the voters that need to be lured to polling places. The system needs to be revamped.