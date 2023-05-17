Theresa Balboa takes plea deal in murder of Samuel Olson





Samuel Olson’s mom has expressed her unhappiness that Theresa Balboa didn’t face trial after pleading to blame to the murder of her son. Balboa entered her to blame plea all the way through a two-hour listening to on Wednesday morning, in which the fee of capital murder was once lowered to murder. Her attorney said that Balboa didn’t wish to topic Samuel’s circle of relatives to the emotional pressure of a tribulation. Balboa was once sentenced to 52 years in jail.

Following the sentencing, Samuel’s grandmother supplied emotional testimony, describing her grandson as having an infectious smile. She addressed Balboa at once, calling her a monster and reminding her that her movements have penalties. Samuel’s mom’s facet of the circle of relatives wore shirts with Samuel’s photograph on them all the way through the lawsuits.

Samuel’s mom expressed her trust that Balboa must had been charged with capital murder, no longer murder. She claimed that her son have been robbed of the chance to develop up, and that Balboa deserved existence in jail with out the chance of parole. Balboa was once relationship Samuel’s father when the boy went lacking in May 2021. His frame was once discovered 5 days later in a garage bin at a motel in Jasper.

Court paperwork allege that Balboa beat Samuel with the assist of a roommate, Benjamin Rivera, who has been charged with tampering with proof – human corpse for his alleged involvement in the kid’s loss of life. The preliminary post-mortem document indicated that Samuel died from “homicidal violence with blunt head trauma.” Balboa reported Samuel lacking, however there have been inconsistencies in her tale from the start. A prosecutor said that Balboa had referred to as Rivera and instructed him that she had killed Samuel, and this declare was once substantiated via cell phone proof.

Author: John Diaz, Ugochi Iloka, KHOU 11 Staff Published: 6:02 AM CDT May 17, 2023 Updated: 12:26 PM CDT May 17, 2023





