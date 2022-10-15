Retirees steer clear: These 15 US cities have the worst weather for living your best life in retirement

Brace your self for smoky skies and a tornado or two when you plan to reside out your golden years in one among these cities.

Location is an enormous issue whereas constructing your retirement plans as the last item you wish to danger is your wellbeing — or your dwelling — by settling down in one among these areas, regardless of how massive their nest egg.

We pulled collectively cities that have a fame for excessive weather situations or are at excessive danger for pure disasters for this checklist.

With devastating storms like this 12 months’s Hurricane Ian, many individuals consider Florida on the subject of harmful weather. But it isn’t the solely state with residents which are no stranger to wind warnings and evacuation orders — and you will not discover any of the Sunshine State’s cities on this checklist.

Here are 15 U.S. cities that take care of harsh warmth, heavy snowfall or extreme weather occasions — or all of the above — every year, ranked in no explicit order.

15. New Orleans, Louisiana

@bethanyellis28 / Twenty20

The Big Easy suffers the worst from city warmth, in line with a latest report from nonprofit analysis group Climate Central.

The examine discovered that the metropolis’s abundance of darkish, impermeable surfaces, like asphalt roads — which take in after which radiate again warmth — largely contribute to excessive warmth occasions in the metropolis.

For a retiree, this implies placing your self at additional danger for heat-related sicknesses, which disproportionately have an effect on people who find themselves 65 or older or who have persistent well being situations.

And that’s not all that residents have to take care of. “New Orleans residents have learned to live with the dreaded annual hurricane season. Most seasons are rather quiet, but everyone prepares for these storms which require evacuation,” says Beth Taylor on Quora.

14. Fairbanks, Alaska

@jngan1 / Twenty20

Sure, residents get beautiful views of the Aurora Borealis in the Last Frontier state, however your common retiree would most likely want sunshine and seashores to the north’s perpetual chilly.

Fairbanks hit file lows for the month of April this 12 months, at a cold -24 levels, and in addition skilled a late-season 13-inch snowstorm.

“There’s the horrible freezing weather in a very small city that’s pretty far from any large cities with things to do. It gets like -50,-60. People throw hot cups of water out the window to watch it freeze before it hits the ground,” says Kelli L Port on Quora.

13. Houston, Texas

@kristankremer / Twenty20

Hot and humid Houston recorded temperatures of 100 levels in June — the earliest that mark has reached in a decade, in line with Bloomberg.

The metropolis’s additionally thought of one among the worst city warmth islands in the nation and has handled a number of excessive weather occasions over the years, from tornadoes to snowstorms — in February, the whole state’s energy grid collapsed.

The greater temperatures, the more cash retirees spend on cooling their houses down as nicely. “Cost of electricity, and we use a lot of it to cool our homes in this climate, is really high in comparison to other places. In the summer we pay at least $300 a month for our remodeled 100-year-old house,” says Wayne Evans on Quora.

12. Bismarck, North Dakota

@bwilz / Twenty20

Bismark in North Dakota actually will get chilly, with temperatures falling as little as -45 levels and snowfall averaging 51 inches every year — and, as if that’s not sufficient, the metropolis’s no stranger to twisters both.

In 2000, 5 tornadoes touched down in Bismarck and its surrounding areas, damaging over 40 houses. A blizzard reportedly stormed via the metropolis not lengthy after.

The metropolis air is at present clogged up with smoke from wildfires in the western U.S. and Canada. The aged — and anybody with an current coronary heart or lung situation — ought to keep nicely away for the time being.

11. Phoenix, Arizona

(*15*) @bdrudsaz / Twenty20

Often named one among the hottest cities in the nation, the Valley of the Sun would possibly lure vacationers and vacationers to its high-end spa resorts and desert landmarks, nevertheless it’s not ultimate for retirees.

Last 12 months, Phoenix contended with its two hottest back-to-back months on file. In August 2020, temperatures soared as much as a mean excessive of 110.7 levels. And 2021 noticed Phoenix break its file for hottest June in historical past.

The Washington Post says the metropolis’s temperatures have been escalating over the years on account of city sprawl and higher use of heat-absorbing surfaces, like asphalt and concrete. On prime of that, greenhouse fuel concentrations in the environment throughout the world have risen as nicely, making Phoenix much more inclined to main warmth occasions.

10. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

@chackett / Twenty20

Oklahoma City’s nestled close to the coronary heart of Tornado Alley — between 1893 to 2020, 171 tornadoes have racked the space in whole — so ensure you’ve received a good home insurance policy to cowl any associated damages.

May is taken into account a peak month for all tornadoes, whereas extra harmful tornadoes usually tend to happen in April. The Washington Post dubbed OKC one among the worst cities for excessive weather this 12 months.

A vicious ice storm in October 2020 disrupted energy strains and toppled timber, whereas flash flood warnings are issued fairly continuously.

9. Grand Forks, North Dakota

gfpeck / Flickr

Grand Forks in North Dakota will get its justifiable share of blizzards — one among the most up-to-date being Blizzard Aaliyah, which landed in December 2020.

They’re so widespread, in truth, that the Grand Forks Herald names every snowstorm for a neighborhood resident or a well-known or legendary determine.

Grand Forks is taken into account the Peace Garden State’s coldest metropolis — the winter months can drop to subzero temperatures.

Several tremendous cell thunderstorms additionally hammered North Dakota and northwest Minnesota in August this 12 months, ripping branches and limbs off timber and damaging a pair buildings throughout Grand Forks.

8. Santa Cruz, California

Inklein / Wikimedia Commons

Wildfires have been ravaging the state of California for years — the state’s hearth file reportedly dates again to 1932 — and the metropolis of Santa Cruz and its surrounding areas aren’t any exception.

This metropolis is liable to each wildfires, flooding and the occasional earthquake. In 2017, mudslides and flooding value the metropolis over $10 million in damages, and the CZU Lightning Complex hearth final 12 months resulted in widespread devastation throughout the whole Santa Cruz county.

Almost 1,500 houses had been broken or destroyed in the 37-day CZU hearth and round 65,000 individuals had been evacuated.

7. Las Vegas, Nevada

@3happytails / Twenty20

Las Vegas has lots to entertain a retiree, it’s true, however past its (air-conditioned) casinos and vibrant nightlife, the metropolis struggles with an intense warmth drawback.

In the summer season of 2021, Sin City underwent a large warmth wave, with temperatures capturing as much as 117 levels in July. Dust and smoke from close by wildfires additionally settled over the valley in a brown haze, says The Guardian.

The metropolis’s reportedly warming quicker than virtually every other space in the U.S. — and its bustling crowds, concrete and overheating autos are solely contributing to what’s changing into a critical environmental concern. Heat-related deaths in Southern Nevada are on the rise as nicely.

6. Denver, Colorado

@therealdustin_c / Twenty20

Retirees higher dig out their shovels and put together for the winters in the event that they’re settling down in Denver for the the rest of their golden years.

The Mile High City is thought for its heavy snowfall — averaging about 54 inches every year, in line with The Washington Post.

It’s additionally liable to unstable temperature swings. During Labor Day weekend in 2020, the metropolis broke a warmth file at 101 levels on the Saturday earlier than swinging right into a snow storm a couple of days later with temperatures in the 30s. Snowfall ended up persevering with all the means via May, not unusual for the space.

5. Tucson, Arizona

@rrockey / Twenty20

Tucson hit a file excessive for the fifth day in a row in June 2021 at 114 levels — the earlier file was 109 levels in 1985, over 35 years in the past.

The Old Pueblo experiences dry warmth for most of the 12 months and humidity throughout the monsoon season. The Guardian says the aged who reside in the metropolis are particularly liable to heat-related sicknesses and deaths.

“Your skin will suffer due to the heat, dry climate and sun — use a lot of moisturizer, lip balm and hand lotion. Even with that expect dry skin and more wrinkles,” warns Kent Thornell on Quora about retiring in Tucson.

4. Riverside-San Bernardino, California

@MHPhoto / Twenty20

According to FEMA, the cities of Riverside and San Bernardino land in one among the riskiest areas in the nation for pure disasters.

The San Andreas Fault, which impressed the 2015 catastrophe movie San Andreas, runs via San Bernardino and has triggered a number of actual earthquakes in the previous.

Wildfires aren’t unusual in the space both. A 30-acre brush hearth in Jurupa Valley this summer season prompted evacuations and brought about injury to round 20 houses — fortunately, it wasn’t as widespread as the 150-acre hearth that broke out the earlier 12 months.

3. Boston, Massachusetts

@PugventurePhoto / Twenty20

Remember the notorious “blizzard blitz” of 2015? Boston managed to get almost a whole season’s value of snow in simply 10 days.

The New England metropolis’s not simply expensive to reside in, it’s usually racked with dangerous weather, even via the summer season. This 12 months marked Boston’s third wettest July in historical past, with almost 9 inches of rainfall logged in the books.

Since the metropolis’s located on the coast, it’s additionally at a better danger of flooding, notably as local weather change worsens. And whereas hurricanes are nowhere close to as widespread as snowstorms, Sandy pummeled timber and triggered energy outages all through Boston in 2012.

2. Los Angeles, California

@reinasierra/ Twenty20

The City of Angels poses a number of weather hazards to its residents on account of its geography — it has many fault strains operating via the space and lies close to ravines and basins, in addition to dry hillsides and brushes.

Los Angeles County general acquired the highest rating on FEMA’s National Risk Index. It ranked extremely in explicit for earthquake and wildfire danger, but additionally comparatively extremely for tornadoes, warmth waves, flooding and lightning.

2017’s hearth season hit the metropolis straight in Bel-Air, destroying houses and forcing the evacuation of tons of of residents.

1. San Jose, California

Richard Masoner / Cyclelicious / Flickr

The Capital of Silicon Valley is just not solely costly to reside in and it’s additionally liable to pure disasters.

No retiree needs to fret about getting caught in a flood or dropping their dwelling to a wildfire — insurance coverage web site Insurify says San Jose, which lies on the southern shore of the San Francisco Bay, is one among America’s riskiest cities for flooding, and like a lot of the remainder of California, the metropolis’s inclined to wildfires.

A big brush hearth broke out simply this summer season, beginning in Milpitas earlier than making its means over to Coyote Creek and San Jose. It has been made worse by the ongoing drought situations in the area.

