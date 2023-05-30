These 81-year-old best friends traveled the world in 80 days – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

Two best friends from Texas, Ellie Hamby and Sandy Hazelip, have demonstrated that journey is aware of no age prohibit, even while you’re 81 years outdated. Ellie, a documentary photographer, and Sandy, a health care provider and lecturer, not too long ago launched into a 80-day travel round the world, taking in places starting from the seashores of Bali to the deserts of Egypt. The pair documented their travels on a weblog entitled Around the World At 80. Their first prevent was once the less-visited continent of Antarctica, which required crossing the tough Drake Passage, however the awe-inspiring attractions made this all profitable. The duo visited 18 nations throughout all seven continents (ceaselessly donning matching T-shirts) and collected a following referred to as the “traveling grannies” on more than a few social media platforms akin to TikTok, Instagram and Facebook.

Sandy Hazelip defined in an interview with CNN that she met Ellie Hamby after her husband died in 1999 and so they bonded over their shared pastime in trip, in addition to their dedication to prioritising distinctive studies over convenience and facilities when out of the country. Both become nearer as widows after Hamby’s husband died in 2005. Hazelip says the thought for his or her travel originated a couple of years ahead of they have been every set to show 80.

Over the previous 3 months, the pair have danced in Nepal, ridden camels in Egypt, met elephants in Bali and seen the Northern Lights in Finland, amongst different adventures. Despite the demanding situations world trip gifts, the pair say they completed their travel with none arguments, as they each revered every different’s emotions. The spotlight of the travel for Ellie Hamby was once the folks they met alongside the manner, whom she described as “the most wonderful, kindest, friendliest people in the world.”

Although Hamby and Hazelip have completed their worldly quest and returned house to Texas, they published in the interview that they’re already making plans their subsequent travel. The duo additionally inspired different older travellers to not let age cling them again. Apart from a couple of small concessions, akin to deciding to not journey a motorcycle in Bali as a result of issues about falling, they mentioned their age was once now not an element in their itinerary out of the country; they felt assured that in the event that they have been injured on their travel, their kids “would have been at peace knowing that we were doing what we absolutely wanted”, mentioned Hazelip.

