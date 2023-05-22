These associate degree majors earn more than many 4-year college grads. Here’s what to know.

What Challenges Do College Graduates Face in the Professional World?

The cost of obtaining a bachelor’s degree has skyrocketed, making many individuals skeptical of the financial gain of earning a degree. The problem is compounded by top-ranked universities now charging almost $90,000 annually. However, research from The HEA Group shows that some associate degree programs offer better value for money, with 17 associate degree majors paying more than the typical bachelor’s degree holder four years after graduation. Associate programs, which usually take two years instead of four, reduce the cost of obtaining a degree, with most costing $3,621 per year, compared with almost $17,000 for four-year programs.

It’s important to note that most associate degree program graduates earn less than the average bachelor’s degree holder. Michael Itzkowitz, the founder of The HEA Group, advises that when considering associate degrees, majors are more important than the institution. The research found that four years after graduation, workers with associate degrees earn an average of $42,000 per year, while those with bachelor’s degrees earn $57,000 a year.

The research showed that physical science technologies are some of the highest-earning associate degrees. These degrees prepare students for technical jobs in areas like chemical research or radiochemistry. Nursing degrees also pay off, but nurses with bachelor’s degrees earn an average of $76,000 per year, 14% more than those with associate degrees.

The research found that public and community colleges have the highest-earning associate degree graduates. Bismarck State College in North Dakota, a public college, produces the highest-earning associate degree graduates, with nuclear engineering students earning around $140,000 annually within four years of graduating.

While associate degrees cost less, they can still leave students with considerable debt, with those in complementary and alternative medicine programs having a median debt of $38,530.