These Houston roads are flooded due to heavy rain

HOUSTON – Some Houston roads may just see excessive water due to heavy rain. See beneath for boulevard stipulations.

Here is a listing of high-water places being reported within the Houston house by way of Harris County Sheriff’s Office:



FM 529/290 each instructions



21000 Roberts Cemetery Road, north of 2920



24600 Mesquite River Trail at Old Windmill Trail (Hockley)



19600 Juergen



249/ Killough Street



20300 Huffsmith Kohrville Road

The Harris County Flood Control District stated flooding might be conceivable within the spaces indexed beneath: