These parts of I-635 will close for construction this week in Dallas, Mesquite and Garland

Segments of I-635 and streets connected to the highway across Dallas, Mesquite and Garland are scheduled for both day and nighttime closures this week, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

Here’s what Dallas County drivers need to know about this week’s closures.

Here’s where to expect daytime closures between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., Monday through Sunday.

Dallas:

Northbound TI Boulevard at I-635

Garland:

No closures at this time.

Mesquite:

Westbound I-30 frontage road just past Ashwood Drive

Overnight highway lane closures will also take place during the week, with some closures beginning as early as 8 p.m. and ending as late as 8 a.m. the next day.

Here are the week’s and weekend’s overnight closures that could impact Friday commuters and residents during a night out between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Dallas closures

Where: Eastbound and westbound I-635 mainlanes between Forest Lane and Abrams Road will be reduced to one lane in each direction.

When: Monday, Feb. 28 through Thursday, Mar. 3 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. the next day

Friday, Mar. 4 and Saturday, Mar. 5 from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. the next day

Sunday, Mar. 6 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. the next day

Where: Eastbound and westbound I-635 mainlanes at Skillman Street will be reduced to one lane in each direction.

When: Monday, Feb. 28 through Thursday, Mar. 3 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. the next day

Friday, Mar. 4 and Saturday, Mar. 5 from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. the next day

Sunday, Mar. 6 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. the next day

Where: Eastbound I-635 mainlanes at Royal Lane/Miller Road will be reduced to one lane.

When: Monday, Feb. 28 through Thursday, Mar. 3 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. the next day

Friday, Mar. 4 and Saturday, Mar. 5 from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. the next day

Sunday, Mar. 6 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. the next day

Garland closures

Where: All lanes along southbound Leon Road between Millay Boulevard and the westbound I-635 frontage road

When: Monday, Feb. 28 through Saturday, Mar. 5 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the next day

A detour map is available here.

When: The following city streets and frontage roads listed below will have lane closures:

Northbound and southbound Jupiter Road at I-635

Northbound and southbound Shiloh Road at I-635 will be reduced to one lane in each direction

Eastbound Northwest Highway at I-635

When: Monday, Feb. 28 through Sunday, March. 6 between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. the next day, and from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays

Mesquite closures

Where: Eastbound and westbound I-30 mainlanes will be reduced to one lane between Galloway Avenue and Gus Thomasson Road

When: Monday, Feb. 28 and Tuesday, Mar. 1 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the next day

Where: Northbound I-635 mainlanes will be reduced to one lane between Town East Boulevard and I-30

When: Tuesday, Mar. 1 and Wednesday, Mar. 2 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the next day

Where: Southbound I-635 mainlanes will be reduced to one lane between Oates Drive and I-30

When: Friday, Mar. 4 and Saturday, Mar. 5 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. the next day

Sunday, Mar. 6 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the next day

