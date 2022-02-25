These roofer salesmen knocked on the wrong door. How one roofing company broke too many rules

It is a story of an space roofing company’s salesmen who broke nearly each rule there’s to interrupt, and sadly for them, they knocked on the wrong door to do it.

Mine.

I’m disgusted with the antics of S.W.A.T. Roofing and Contracting of Haslet. Nonetheless, I gave proprietor Andrew Dumas greater than every week to speak to me about what I witnessed. At his request, I despatched him surveillance photographs from my dwelling safety digicam exhibiting his two salesmen on my entrance steps. However Dumas would by no means communicate to me about it.

He has a number of issues although. The 2 roofing associations he belongs to — native and state — promise to research him for ethics violations.

Why is that this necessary? As a result of it’s hail season in Texas, and a few neighborhoods are going to get hit exhausting. Roofers, many from out of city, will swarm like buzzards, going up and down your block, making an attempt to get enterprise in the solely Gulf Coast state with out a roofers’ license or perhaps a primary certification course of.

This exhibits you ways they’ll work to deceive. What did these two salesmen for S.W.A.T. Roofing do wrong?

1) No solicitors. They ignored the “No Solicitors” signal on my entrance door and rang the bell. That alone was sufficient to get my canines barking which woke up my spouse Karen from a well-deserved nap. You mess with my spouse’s nap, dudes, you mess with me.

2) Acted like police. These guys wore jackets with S.W.A.T. printed in large letters throughout the again — much like law enforcement officials. Once I didn’t reply the door, one of the males pounded on it the approach police would earlier than a raid. Later, I checked my dwelling safety digicam and took blurry photographs of them hanging round on my entrance steps.

Roofer salesmen from S.W.A.T. Roofing and Contracting of Haslet. Carrying SWAT letterson their backs, they pounded on the door of Watchdog Dave Lieber like police earlier than a raid. (Dave Lieber)

Be aware that in the police world, S.W.A.T. stands for Particular Weapons And Techniques. However in Dumas’ roofing world, his S.W.A.T. stands for Extreme Climate Evaluation Group. Cute.

3) Violated metropolis soliciting legislation. I checked with my native police division, they usually had no report of them acquiring a solicitor’s allow. Necessities embody a duplicate of a driver’s license, two coloration photographs, $65 for a background test and $20 for a allow payment. Solicitors are usually not allowed to knock or ring the doorbell at places with a “No Solicitors” discover. Many cities have related ordinances.

4) False claims of a license and certification. Neither exists in the state of Texas. So if a roofing company tells you they’re state licensed and licensed, that’s a lie. On this case, S.W.A.T., on its web site, repeatedly claims to have each. “We’re a licensed and licensed company,” he writes. Nicely, not a state license, that’s for certain. I counted the phrase “licensed and licensed” a couple of dozen occasions on his web site.

Even after these errors had been identified to Dumas by me and others, as of Thursday, he nonetheless hadn’t corrected the wording on his web site.

One cause that is troubling is as a result of I’ve all the time believed one sensible approach to buy a roofer is to rent somebody who’s a member of two respected associations. One is the North Texas Roofing Contractors Affiliation, and the different is Roofing Contractors Affiliation of Texas, which affords its model of a personal license for individuals who undergo their course of. RCAT has 760 members and about half have the personal license.

I all the time figured that if a roofer spent the money and time to belong to one or each of those organizations, that exhibits they’re native, and are prepared to put money into membership as a dedication to carry credibility to a troubled business.

However Dumas proves me wrong as a result of he’s a member of each organizations. If he had an RCAT license, I’d reduce him some slack. However RCAT govt director Sarah Ramon advised me that though Dumas is a member, he’s by no means earned RCAT’s license.

“We count on our members to abide by a code of ethics,” she mentioned. S.W.A.T. will probably be reviewed by an ethics committee, she promised.

“There could be a whole lot of unscrupulous characters,” she mentioned. The aim of her nonprofit is to “make them higher contractors.”

I additionally alerted the North Texas roofers group, which has 400 members.

Govt director Karen Vermaire Fox advised me the S.W.A.T. case, as a result of the company is a member, could be reviewed by their ethics committee. The aim is to coach their members, appropriate them and present them the proper method to do issues.

She added, “It is best to know what the legislation is. It is best to know that you just aren’t allowed to say you’re licensed or registered.”

I checked with two state companies which, in a standard state authorities, could be regulating roofers like Dumas.

Ben Gonzalez of the Texas Department of Insurance mentioned, “We don’t regulate roofers.”

“Texas doesn’t regulate roofers,” Tela Mange of the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation advised me. “You probably did the proper factor to contact native legislation enforcement to test whether or not they had a solicitor’s allow. You must also share with the police any issues you could have about the company seeming to impersonate legislation enforcement officers.”

Closing be aware: The rationale I launched my Watchdog Nation shopper rights motion years in the past stemmed from what I realized hiring Texas roofers. There are methods to take a look at potential roofers and contractors. Please take into account reducing out the accompanying sidebar of ideas and saving them for, er, a wet day.

IN THE KNOW / Purchasing for a roofer

– Examine on-line to see if prospects are members of the North Texas Roofing Contractors Association and Roofing Contractors Association of Texas. Have they got a personal RCAT license?

– Put up a No Solicitor’s signal on your entrance door. Study in case your metropolis requires a solicitor’s allow?

– Does your metropolis require permits for brand new roofs and different building, too? Cities differ.

– Ask to see their certificates of insurance coverage. A good contractor is not going to hesitate to point out you. Name and discover out if the insurance coverage continues to be in impact and if it covers roofing work.

– In the event that they promise to waive the deductible, they’re breaking the legislation. NTRCA has launched a web site dedicated to this – DontFraudMyTexas.com.

– Do they declare to have a license, registration or certification from the state? If that’s the case, pants on hearth.

– Does the company have a everlasting native deal with? Is their car license plate from one other state? Drive by and test their enterprise deal with. Ask to see the proprietor’s driver’s license. Make a duplicate.

– Get references from previous prospects. Don’t fall for a salesman’s allure or too-good-to-be-true guarantees. Search a number of bids.

Supply: North Texas Roofing Contractors Association

