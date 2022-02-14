These Stars Are Celebrating Their First Valentine’s Day Together

It’s that mushy gushy time of year again! Valentine’s Day is approaching! Who doesn’t love getting a few dozen roses and a beautiful load of chocolate from their significant other on this special holiday? Some folks go all out, showering their partner with expensive gifts and a romantic dinner, like last year, when Michael B. Jordan rented out an entire aquarium to share a lovey-dovey candle-lit meal with his “turtle” Lori Harvey for their first Valentine’s Day.

Well, this year, a few more celebrity couples are celebrating their first Valentine’s Day together like, reality TV maven Kim Kardashian and her new comedian boo Pete Davidson. (we’re sure Kanye is somewhere punching the air right now.)

In October 2021, the duo’s unexpected romance blossomed shortly after they appeared alongside one another in a funny Aladdin-inspired skit during Kim’s Saturday Night Live debut. The two stars shared a quick kiss on the funny episode, but fans began raising a few eyebrows when Kim and Pete were spotted out dining together on more than one occasion, including one outing where the 28-year-old actor was seen sporting a massive hickey on his neck.

By mid-November, Kim, 41, finally spilled the beans about their bubbling relationship. A source close to the KKW Beauty founder told US Weekly that she was slowly “falling for” Pete.

“Kim and Pete are very in sync right now. They’re very in step with each other and the relationship is easy. They’re getting closer and closer and are a really great pair,” another insider added, noting how the Staten Island native “bonded” well with “Kim’s entire family.”

Thankfully, Kimmy cakes and Pete are still going strong. This week, the Guy Code alum gushed about his new “girlfriend,” telling PEOPLE TV host Kay Adams that he was thinking of a special way to celebrate their first Valentine’s Day together.

“I don’t think I’ve ever had a Valentine’s Day thing really, so this will be the first year that I’m thinking about Valentine’s Day plans, I guess,” Davision said.

When asked by Adams, “so you are thinking about Valentine’s Day plans?” Davidson replied with a smirk, “very much so, yes.” He went on to call the holiday “another Super Bowl…the Super Bowl for the ladies.”

Here are a few other celebrity couples who are celebrating their first V-Day together.