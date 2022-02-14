These Stars Are Celebrating Their First Valentine’s Day Together

It’s that mushy gushy time of year again! Valentine’s Day is approaching! Who doesn’t love getting a few dozen roses and a beautiful load of chocolate from their significant other on this special holiday? Some folks go all out, showering their partner with expensive gifts and a romantic dinner, like last year, when Michael B. Jordan rented out an entire aquarium to share a lovey-dovey candle-lit meal with his “turtle” Lori Harvey for their first Valentine’s Day.
Well, this year, a few more celebrity couples are celebrating their first Valentine’s Day together like, reality TV maven Kim Kardashian and her new comedian boo Pete Davidson. (we’re sure Kanye is somewhere punching the air right now.)
In October 2021, the duo’s unexpected romance blossomed shortly after they appeared alongside one another in a funny Aladdin-inspired skit during Kim’s Saturday Night Live debut. The two stars shared a quick kiss on the funny episode, but fans began raising a few eyebrows when Kim and Pete were spotted out dining together on more than one occasion, including one outing where the 28-year-old actor was seen sporting a massive hickey on his neck.
By mid-November, Kim, 41, finally spilled the beans about their bubbling relationship. A source close to the KKW Beauty founder told US Weekly that she was slowly “falling for” Pete.
“Kim and Pete are very in sync right now. They’re very in step with each other and the relationship is easy. They’re getting closer and closer and are a really great pair,” another insider added, noting how the Staten Island native “bonded” well with “Kim’s entire family.”
Thankfully, Kimmy cakes and Pete are still going strong. This week, the Guy Code alum gushed about his new “girlfriend,” telling PEOPLE TV host Kay Adams that he was thinking of a special way to celebrate their first Valentine’s Day together.
“I don’t think I’ve ever had a Valentine’s Day thing really, so this will be the first year that I’m thinking about Valentine’s Day plans, I guess,” Davision said.
When asked by Adams, “so you are thinking about Valentine’s Day plans?” Davidson replied with a smirk, “very much so, yes.” He went on to call the holiday “another Super Bowl…the Super Bowl for the ladies.”
Here are a few other celebrity couples who are celebrating their first V-Day together.
Zendaya and Tom Holland
Zendaya and her Spider-Man: No Way Home co-star Tom Holland will be showering each other with love this year, and we’ll be lucky if we even get a peek at their Valentine’s Day celebration because these two have been pretty private about their web-slinging romance.
Back in July, the Euphoria star and Holland were spotted smooching it up in a car, but whispers of their relationship had been swirling since 2017. That year, a source close to the pair told PEOPLE that the lovebirds began seeing each other while filming Spider-Man: Homecoming.
“They’ve been super careful to keep it private and out of the public eye but they’ve gone on vacations with each other and try and spend as much time as possible with one another, ” the insider shared.
Another source told the publication that the duo loved “joking around” together and that they truly brought out the best in one another.
So cute, right?
For GQ’s 2021 Men of the Year issue, Holland, 25, opened up about his sweet connection with the Emmy-award-winning actress and their decision to keep the public out of their relationship.
“One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn’t really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world,” Holland explained to GQ.
“I’ve always been really adamant to keep my private life private because I share so much of my life with the world anyway,” he continued. “We sort of felt robbed of our privacy.”
We know the feeling!
Tyler Lepley and Miracle Watts
The P-Valley heartthrobs sent the internet spiraling when they confirmed their coupledom back in October. Now, they’re celebrating Cupid’s day for the first time.
The model teased fans with the news, initially sharing a few videos of their seemingly romantic vacation. Then minutes later, Lepley took to his Instagram account with a photo of himself snuggled up alongside the 28-year-old. The hunky actor captioned the photo with a pair of “crossed fingers” and a heart emoji, confirming the news to fans.
Before the P-Valley stars made it official, back in September, Watts and Lepely were spotted getting flirty on social media. While trimming her hair on Instagram, Watts documented the daunting process, and Lepley hopped into her comment section with a sweet reply.
“Headed back now!” he wrote, to which Miracle replied, “Hurryyyyy..!” along with a few heart eye emojis attached.
During an interview for his new role in Amazon’s comedy series “Harlem,” the Philadelphia native gushed about his relationship, noting how Watts pursued him “first” about taking things to the next level.
“We had vibed for a while before we made it official and I think what made it kind of take that next step is we sat down and really talked about what’s going to work for us and what doesn’t work for us,” Lepley explained.
“It was by no means a contract or anything like that but we came to each other with ourselves [and] our feelings on a plate and said listen this is what we’re going to do,” he laughed. “We’re either going to build together like this or we don’t have to do this and we can just keep it cool.”
Congrats to the happy couple!
Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum
This one slipped from underneath the cracks, but Zoë and Channing are blissfully booed up and it appears as though the two are having a good time together.
Dating speculation stirred after the pair were spotted attending the Met Gala in September. The two celebs held hands as they dazzled on the red carpet. A month later, pics obtained by PEOPLE captured the Magic Mike star wrapping his arms around Kravitz’s shoulder as they frolicked about New York City together hand in hand, again.
According to Elle, the pair met each other while filming Kravitz’s directional debut Pussy Island, where, interestingly enough, Tatum stars as the leading protagonist. The two even worked together to develop the film’s script, Deadline notes. How cute!
Zoë and Channing haven’t confirmed their dating outright, but this Valentine’s Day will be special for them nonetheless.
Adele and Rich Paul
The powerhouse singer and entertainment tycoon went Instagram official in September, now Adele will be singing a few love songs for her sweetie Paul on V-Day.
Back in July, the swirly couple was spotted together at an NBA finals game. Before that, the paparazzi snapped photos of the 33-year-old having a few fancy dinner outings with the famous sports agent. Adele finally confirmed the news on Sept. 19, 2021, burying a pic of herself hugged up against Rich in a photo album on Instagram.
While chatting with Oprah during her One Night Only special on CBS, the “Easy on Me” crooner spoke candidly about her romance with Paul.
“He’s just hilarious. Oh, he’s so funny, he’s hilarious, yeah. And very smart… It’s quite incredible watching him do what he does. He’s making it easy on me,” she added playing into the name of her single.
“[It’s] the first time I’ve loved myself and been open to loving and being loved by someone else,” Adele added. “Yeah, by arriving and turning up. Maybe I’m getting a different version of him as well. It’s just timing.”
We can’t wait to see where things go between these two!