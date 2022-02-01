These two NBA totals tonight are too high, plus other best bets for Tuesday

Good afternoon everyone, it’s Chris Bengel here. We have finally reached a resolution in the Tom Brady retirement drama. On Tuesday morning, Brady announced his retirement from the NFL after 22 remarkable seasons.

Over the weekend, I was thinking about how much of my life has been spent watching Brady and several other quarterbacks who have recently retired compete on the gridiron. I’m 33, so I’ve spent the majority of my time as a sports fan watching guys like Brady and Ben Roethlisberger. It’s honestly hard to remember the days of Drew Bledsoe and Tommy Maddox leading those respective franchises.

Brady will go down as the greatest to ever play the quarterback position and probably the sport as a whole. Our generation has gotten a chance to watch the likes of Brady, Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Tiger Woods, Alex Ovechkin, and so many of the greatest athletes to ever play their respective sports. It’s been a privilege.

Anyway, enough of the glory days. Let’s get into some picks that should make us some money tonight!

All times Eastern, and all odds via Caesars Sportsbook

🔥 The Hot Ticket

🏀Wizards at Bucks, 7:30 p.m. | TV: TNT

The Pick: Under 229.5 points (-110):

The Pick: Under 229.5 points (-110): The Bucks have definitely underachieved, considering that they won an NBA title last season. Milwaukee is currently the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference and has dealt with their fair share of injuries. While veteran point guard Jrue Holiday recently returned to the lineup, the Bucks will be without center Brook Lopez and reserve guard George Hill tonight. Those aren’t star-caliber players, but not having them does hurt the Bucks’ depth.

On the other hand, the Wizards will also be shorthanded — but in a much larger capacity. Star guard Bradley Beal will miss Tuesday’s game due to a sprained left wrist. Without Beal, who is averaging 23.2 points-per-game this season, the Wizards only have four other players that are currently averaging double figures. Not having a star like Beal in the lineup really will hurt the Wizards from a ball movement standpoint. The Wizards did win the first meeting between these two teams 101-94 back on Nov. 7 and that was with Beal in the lineup.

The under is just way too enticing in this spot at 229.5 points. Even at full strength, that’s such a large number. Then when you take Beal out of the equation, I could see the Bucks getting out to a huge lead and resting the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton for a portion of the fourth quarter. If that happens, the under should easily cash.

Key Trend: The under is 6-2 in the Bucks last eight games after scoring 100 or more points in their previous game

🏀 NBA



Nets at Suns, 10 p.m. | TV: TNT

Latest Odds: Under 230

The Pick: Under 230.5 points (-110): — This is another situation in which I’m attacking the under due to injury concerns on both rosters. The Nets are already without Kevin Durant for the foreseeable future as he deals with an MCL sprain. However, now the Nets will also be without the services of LaMarcus Aldridge and Joe Harris. In addition, James Harden is dealing with a strain in his right hand and is currently listed as questionable for Tuesday’s game. Even if he does play, being without two key members of their supporting cast in Aldridge and Harris is a huge blow.

Meanwhile, the Suns aren’t exactly the picture of a clean bill of health either. They will be without center Deandre Ayton, Jae Crowder, Frank Kaminsky, Cameron Payne and Landry Shamet for Tuesday’s game. Much like the Nets, the Suns will need to rely on their star guards in Devin Booker and Chris Paul to shoulder the scoring load.

With so many key assets out of this game, the play is easily the under and it’s one that I would get in as soon as you can. If Harden ends up not playing, books will certainly be adjusting the over/under for this game.

Key Trend: The under is 5-2 in the Suns’ last seven games

🏒 NHL

Capitals at Penguins, 7 p.m. I TV: NHL.TV

The Pick: Penguins (-160)

-170

The Pick: Penguins (-160) — These are two teams that have definitely had their fair share of struggles as of late. After winning six consecutive games, the Penguins have dropped their last three, including two coming in a shootout or overtime. Meanwhile, the Capitals have lost three of their last five games and only scored four total goals in those defeats.

Despite these two teams being very evenly matched, I’m confident in taking the Penguins side of this battle. The Penguins own a 5-0 mark against the Metropolitan Division over their last five matchups. In addition, Pittsburgh is 7-1 in its past eight games against Eastern Conference teams. Aside from a 5-0 outburst against the Stars, the Capitals had scored just one total goal in their previous two games.

The Sidney Crosby/Alex Ovechkin matchup is always one that is worth the price of admission. However, I’m definitely more confident in the Penguins, given their consistency this season.

Key Trend: The Penguins are 6-1 in their last seven games against a team with a winning record