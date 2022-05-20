()TheWhiteHouseInitiative’sSoutheastRegionalAAPIConferencesetforMay27th|Pressreleases

Business

May 20, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
InhonorofAsianAmericanandPacificIslanderHeritageMonth,theMBDAProgramsoperatedbyM.Gill&AssociatesinpartnershipwiththeU.S.EqualEmploymentOpportunityCommission-Region4,representingFlorida,Georgia,Alabama,Mississippi,NorthCarolina&TennesseeandtheU.S.MinorityBusinessDevelopmentAgencyarehostingTheWhiteHouseInitiative’sSoutheastRegionalAAPIConference.ThevirtualeventisscheduledforFriday,May27th,from9:30a.m.to2p.m.

ThethemefortheS.E.RegionalAAPIConferenceis“AAPI-DiversityandEquityintheU.S.Economy,”andthegoalistopresentallthefederalandregionaleconomicresourcesandopportunitiesavailableforAsianAmericansandPacificIslanders.

“ManyAsianAmericansareentrepreneurswhooperatesuccessfulbusinessesthroughouttheU.S.TheMay27thinitiativewillfostercollaborationamongfederalagenciesandprograms,aswellasshowcasealltheMBDA’sandEEOC’sresourcesthatareavailabletofurtherengagetheAAPIcommunityinsuccessfulbusinessandcommunitydevelopmentventures,”saidMarieGill,FounderandPresidentofM.Gill&Associates.

TheS.E.RegionalAAPIConferenceisfreeofcost.Registertodayathttps://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_uXNLOmVqRrKMI0j1O9TXgg

AboutM.Gill&Associates

Gill&Associates,Inc.wasfoundedbyJamaicanentrepreneurMarieR.Gill32yearsago.BasedinMiamiandwithcontractorsthroughoutFlorida,thecompanyprovidesdirectservicestoanaverageof500businessesperyear.Servicesarebasedonhelpingsmall,minority,womenandveteran-ownedbusinessesgainAccesstoCapital;AccesstoContracts;andAccesstoNewandGlobalMarkets.ItsMBDACoronavirusResponseandReliefProgramalsohelpsFloridabusinessesthathavebeenhurtbytheCOVID-19pandemic.TheCityofMiamiiscost-sharestrategicpartner,providingspacetohousetheMBDAprograms.FundingisprovidedthroughcompetitivegrantsfromtheMinorityBusinessDevelopmentAgency(MBDA)oftheU.S.DepartmentofCommerce. 

ToconnectwiththeexpertBusinessAnalystsandIndustrySpecialistsatM.Gill&AssociatesoranyofitsMBDAPrograms,pleasecontact305-576-7888;[email protected] orvisitwww.mgillonline.comorwww.mbdaexport.com orwww.wmbi.biz.

 

