‘They need to fix it!’ | Suspect booked into Bexar County Detention Center using high school student’s identity





Xaveria Tucker is a mom who takes her duties critically when it comes to her kids. She does not hesitate to dangle her oldest son, Brayden Prasse, in charge of his movements and offers him with the important toughen he wishes. Prasse is a superb scholar off and on the sphere, and he puts nice emphasis on his schooling, religion, and self-discipline. Tucker guarantees that her son follows the principles, and if he does not, there are penalties.

Prasse’s love for soccer, non-public coaching, and schoolwork occupies maximum of his days. To protected a promising long term for his or her son, his folks spend money on pricey soccer camps and journeys out of the city. Brayden’s aspiration is to pursue his desires and succeed in a profession within the NFL.

Tucker to begin with not noted the promoting fliers flooding her mailbox till they grew in quantity. She came upon that legal professionals sought after to constitute her son for more than one crimes. She used to be surprised when she put her son’s title within the Bexar County on-line prison document machine, and it popped up thrice for fees of evading arrest and housebreaking of a car.

Tucker took it upon herself to examine the costs and came upon that one fee got here from the Converse Police Department on February twenty first. The different fee used to be from the San Antonio Police Department on April twenty eighth. The fees had been for evading arrest and housebreaking of a car. She prayed for lend a hand, and God led her to touch Marvin Hurst.

KENS 5 verified via attendance information that Prasse used to be at Wagner High School at the days when the teenager suspect used to be arrested. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office launched a mugshot attached to Prasse’s title, and it became out to be a false identity. The 16-year-old suspect who used Brayden’s identity used to be anyone he knew from his previous. The fees on his document led to serious psychological and emotional misery to Brayden and his circle of relatives.

Tucker’s efforts to transparent her son’s title weren’t won neatly at Converse PD. However, she contacted District Attorney Joe Gonzales, who straight away reviewed the case. Gonzales’ staff is operating with Prasse to transparent his document with the assistance of a court-appointed attorney. San Antonio Police are submitting a warrant to arrest the true suspect below the right kind title.

Tucker needs alternate to occur. She does no longer need her son or somebody else’s kid to undergo what they skilled. The circle of relatives is relieved that Brayden’s title has been cleared, and they’re having a look ahead to therapeutic from the annoying revel in.