Things to Do: The Best Things to Eat and Drink in Houston This Weekend

Crawfish Season Kickoff at Flying Fish

Here’s a look at this weekend’s tasty food and drink happenings:

Friday-Sunday

All weekend long, Flying Fish will offer four pounds of crawfish for $20 (without corn and potatoes). Regular price for the season will be $8.95 with corn and potatoes.

Grand Opening at Bad Chx

Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. (or sell out)

2802 Old Spanish Trail

The food truck Bad Chx will celebrate its first Houston location with $3 sandos for the first 1,000 people in line, as well as several giveaways for items such as iPhones and a Playstation 5 bundle. Hit the grand opening party to experience variety of hot chicken items, from traditional sandwiches and loaded fries to the truck’s signature Waffle Sammy, Burrito Chx, Royal Sub and Bad Tacos in spice levels ranging from no spice to mild, hot and lava.

13th Annual HTown Chili Throwdown at Onion Creek

Saturday, 1 to 6 p.m.

3106 White Oak

Guests are invited to join the Creeks, local restaurants, distilleries and breweries for the 13th Annual HTown Chili Throwdown, featuring a day of “tasty grub, good times, music and smack talkin’,” plus a silent auction with proceeds will benefiting The Summerhouse and live music from The Drift. Tasting wristbands are $25 or $40 including a t-shirt.

Spiritless x Sans Bar Zero Proof Pop Up Houston

Saturday, 7 to 10 p.m.

2202 Summer

Austin-based non-alcoholic spirits brand Spiritless has joined forces with Sans Bar for a night filled with festive vibes, conversation and alcohol-free fun. An all access GA ticket ($50) includes unlimited drinks and gifts; and VIP tickets ($75) include a swag bag and one hour early entry.

Crawfish and Mardi Gras Kick-off Party at Revelry on Richmond

Sunday, 1 p.m.

1613 Richmond

Revelry on Richmond is kicking off crawfish and Mardi Gras season with a Sunday afternoon fiesta. Get all-you-can-eat crawfish for $35, jam to live music by the Zydeco Dots, catch some beads and hit the Bloody Mary bar.