Things to Do: Upcoming Food and Drink Events in Houston This Week

Here’s a look at this week’s hottest culinary happenings:

Monday, February 14

Valentine’s Day Dining (Dine-In and To-Go)

From bubbly-popping, candlelit dinners to fun and tasty nights on the town, check out our Valentine’s Day Dining Guide; or find the preorder and to-go options with steaks, chocolate, bubbly and romance in our Valentine’s Day To-Go dining guide.

Valentine’s Day is Trash at Angel Share

Downtown charity bar Angel Share, 924 Congress, will host “Valentine’s Day is Trash”, an anti-Valentine’s Day celebration. Pop in to sip $6 Rum Old Fashioneds and Negronis, plus all kinds of Drink Yo Feelings cocktails. All February charities are animal-focused in honor of our queen Betty White, so everyone can find a little heart in that.

Galentine’s Day at Julep

Julep, 1919 Washington, is partnering with its friends from St. Germain to host a Galentine’s Day flower crown class from 5 to 8 p.m. Guests can enjoy a welcome glass of Champagne, a St. German or Four Roses cocktail and a dessert bar, plus a lesson in making flower crowns for $20 per person Email [email protected] to reserve a space.

Valentine’s Day BOGO Kolache at Kolache Factory

Kolache Factory will celebrate Valentine’s Day with a “Buy One and Get One Free” offer, good on any kolache (except Polish varieties and specialty items), including the February kolache of the month – Strawberry or Cherry Hazelnut Cream drizzled with Nutella.

Starting Tuesday, February 15

EatDrinkHTX benefiting Houston Food Bank

The Cleverley Stone Foundation’s newest Houston Food Bank benefit event, EatDrinkHTX, will run Tuesday, February 15 through Monday, February 28. Similar to Houston Restaurant Weeks but with a lower price point, the two-week fundraiser will focus on the casual and fast-casual dining category. So far, the list of participating restaurants includes NoPo Cafe, KP’s Kitchen, Ciro’s Italian Grill, Osso & Kristalla, Thai Cottage, Rim Tannon, Fadi’s Mediterranean, Buffalo Bayou Brewing Co., Saigon Hustle, Sunday Press and more. Special prix fixe menus run $15 for lunch and brunch (with $1 being donated) and $20-$25 for dinner (with $2 and $3 donated). Proceeds will benefit the Houston Food Bank and Star of Hope Mission.



Thursday, February 17



Blind Wine Tasting with Black Door Wine Club

In honor of National Drink Wine Day, Black Door Wine Club, housed inside The Tasting Room at 818 Town and Country, will host a Blind Wine Tasting at 6 p.m. For $35, Black Door Wine Club’s sommelier will guide wine enthusiasts through a curated list of eight wines, as executive chef of LASCO Enterprises executive chef Beto Gutierrez prepares small plates to pair. Email [email protected] for reservations.

Sunday, February 20



Beer & Beefsteak at Saint Arnold Brewing Company

Urban Harvest will host its first old-fashioned beefsteak fundraiser, Beer & Beefsteak, at Saint Arnold Brewing Company, 2000 Lyons, from 4 to 6 p.m. Chefs Graham Laborde (Winnie’s) and Jess Timmons will keep the menu simple and traditional — sliced beef, jus and The Bread Man bread to soak it all up. Beer will be provided by Saint Arnold Brewing Company and will feature a special brew made with strawberries from local Urban Harvest vendor Atkinson Farms. Tickets are $150 per person until sold out, including a keepsake apron and beer glass, unlimited food and open taps. All proceeds benefit Urban Harvest.

New and ongoing specials

Black History Month specials at Dessert Gallery

Dessert Gallery, 3600 Kirby, has launched a new line of cookies honoring Black Houstonians, with ten percent of proceeds donated to The Ensemble Theatre, Houston’s theater created to preserve African American artistic expression while also enlightening a diverse audience. Local honorees include Texas Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, “Great Day Houston” host Deborah Duncan, reverend and civil rights activist Bill Lawson and hometown Olympian Simone Biles.

Crawfish season

Bobcat Teddy’s Ice House, 2803 White Oak, will host Bagzz of Bugzz for mudbug boils every Thursday through Sunday during crawfish season.

Live Oak Bar & Grill, 10444 Hempstead, will offer crawfish at market price Friday through Sunday.

Get real deal Louisiana-style mudbugs at Orleans Seafood Kitchen, 20940 Katy Freeway, for $9.99 per pound.

Revelry on Richmond, 1613 Richmond, is bringing back the mudbugs, starting Saturday February 19 and running every Saturday (by the pound) and Sunday ($35 all-you-can-eat while supplies last) during the season.

Astrology Series at Sprinkles

To kick off 2022, Sprinkles has teamed up with astrology app Sanctuary for a cosmic cupcake collaboration. Throughout the year, Sprinkles will unveil a new cupcake for each zodiac sign, with Sanctuary as their expert astrology guide; kicking off with the Aquarius cupcake, a caramel cupcake filled with miso-spiked caramel and finished with a cream cheese frosting. Cupcakes will be available for a limited time at each bakery for local delivery and pick up.