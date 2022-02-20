Things to Do: Upcoming Food & Drink Events in Houston this Winter 2022

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

On Tuesday, February 22, Ouisie’s Table Restaurant, 3939 San Felipe, will celebrate 2/22/22 with a special multi-course menu offered for $22 per person. Choose from a salad or the soup of the day, mains including a chicken and berry salad, parmesan-crusted chicken breast or Ouisie’s garden pasta, and finish with tres leches cake, the restaurant’s famed lemon icebox pie or housemade ice cream. As a special bonus, any twins who come in together for lunch or dinner will pay only $22 for both. Call 713-528-2264 for reservations.

Regent Square Park, 3515 West Dallas, will kick off rodeo season with a Regent Square Rodeo Roundup on Wednesday, February 23, featuring The Stringbenders on stage, complimentary signature beverages for those 21 and up from The Traveling Spirit, bbq sandwiches from The Pit Room, and fun stuff from a mechanical bull to a face painting. The free to attend event runs from 6 to 9 p.m. (complimentary food and beverage offered while supplies last).

Montrose Cheese & Wine, 1618 Westheimer, is partnering up with its Txotx buddies again this year, celebrating the beauty of Basque Country with a TXOTX Basque Takeover on Thursday, February 24. Stop by for txakolin, sagardoa, pintxos, porróns and more.

The Tasting Room, 818 Town and Country, will celebrate the world-famous Carnevale di Venezia (Carnival of Venice) with a themed wine dinner on Thursday, February 24 beginning at 7 p.m. Chef Beto Gutierrez has curated a vibrant menu with dishes such as Salmon Crudo, Prime Pork Rib-eye, Espresso and White Chocolate bread pudding for $75 a person. Call 281-822-1500 or email [email protected] for reservations.

The HLSR’s World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest returns to NRG Park from Thursday, February 24 through Saturday, February 26, featuring over 250 BBQ teams. While most tents are invitation-only, visitors can hit up open-to-the-public spots including the carnival, The Garden, Rockin’ Bar-B-Que Saloon and the Chuckwagon, where ticket holders can pick up their complimentary sliced brisket plate with chips and beans. Admission is ticket holders $20 for ages for 13 and up, $5 for kids ages 3-13, and free for kids 2 and under.

On Friday, February 25 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., The Pit Room Patio, 1201 Richmond, will celebrate Go Texan Day with BBQ eats, seasonal crawfish, DJ music, photo ops with @pinecone_thechicken, and a Kendra Scott Pop-Up Shop featuring its limited-edition Rodeo collection in benefit of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Educational Fund. There will be activities for the whole family, including complimentary face painting and Twirl Cotton Candy for the kids, plus root beer floats and funnel cakes for purchase.

On Saturday, February 26 from 2 to 5 p.m., guests are invited to a day of crawfish, live music, craft beer and wine from Lake Conroe’s finest area breweries and wineries at the the second annual Craft Beer, Wine, and Crawfish Festival at Margaritaville Lake Resort, 600 Margaritaville Parkway. Admission is $32 (resort members receive 20 percent off) and includes six 4-ounce pours, access to the crawfish boil and a live performance by the Joe Blues band. Guests are invited to bring their own lawn chairs.