Third round of Americans evacuated from Sudan





The United States is taking measures to evacuate its voters from the conflict-ridden country of Sudan. The newest in a sequence of evacuations noticed roughly 100 Americans arrive in Saudi Arabia by means of boat. With this newest round of evacuations, the entire quantity of Americans rescued from the disaster in Sudan now stands at round 1,000. CBS News is holding a detailed eye on those traits, and reporter Ramy Inocencio supplies extra perception into this example.