Third suspect charged in 2002 fatal shooting of Run-DMC’s Jam Master Jay

A 3rd individual has been charged in reference to the homicide of Jason “Jam Master Jay” Mizell, the past due member of hip-hop workforce Run-DMC. According to federal prosecutors in the Eastern District of New York, Jay Bryant, 49, has been charged in relation to Mizell’s 2002 shooting loss of life. This marks the newest building in a case that first of all went unsolved for a number of years.

Bryant used to be indicted in a superseding indictment filed on Tuesday, with two different males, Ronald Washington and Karl Jordan Jr., having prior to now been indicted in August 2020 for the homicide. Mizell used to be shot in the top at his recording studio in Queens on thirtieth October 2002.





Jam Master Jay of Run DMC plays on degree on the Respect Festival, Finsbury Park, London, United Kingdom, 2001.

Getty Images



Bryant’s legal professional, César de Castro, launched a commentary revealing that that they had simply discovered of the fees and casting doubt at the prosecution’s case. “Securing an indictment in a secret grand jury, applying an extremely low burden of proof, is one thing. Proving it at trial is another matter,” he stated.

Bryant used to be already in custody on separate federal drug fees when he used to be indicted in relation to Mizell’s loss of life. In August 2020, Washington and Jordan had been indicted on homicide and drug fees for his or her alleged involvement in the shooting, with prosecutors alleging that Jordan had fired two close-range photographs at Mizell, killing him.

Prosecutors claimed that the homicide had taken position after Mizell received 10 kilograms of cocaine from a provider in the Midwest and knowledgeable Washington that he would now not be distributing the medicine in Maryland. In a letter filed with the court docket on Tuesday, prosecutors alleged that Bryant and the 2 different males entered the construction the place the homicide happened ahead of fleeing afterwards, with Bryant’s DNA being recovered from the scene.

Run-DMC, which consisted of Mizell, Joseph “Run” Simmons, and Darryl “DMC” McDaniel, helped to popularise hip-hop track in the Eighties. The workforce had hits corresponding to “King of Rock,” “It’s Tricky,” and a remake of Aerosmith’s “Walk This Way.”

The investigation into Mizell’s homicide went unsolved for a few years, with witnesses first of all reluctant to come back ahead in spite of praise cash being introduced.