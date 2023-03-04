Third teen arrested for shooting death of Florida boy, police say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As the college bell launched scholars from a highschool in St. Petersburg, one twelfth grader was once arrested in connection to the killing of a 15-year-old boy again in December.

Jeremiah Davis, 18, was once charged with first-degree homicide. He was once arrested at Gibbs High School, the St. Petersburg Police Department mentioned in a news liberate. Once taken into custody, police mentioned officials discovered a handgun along with his property. Therefore, the dept tacked on any other price of ownership of a weapon on faculty belongings.

Davis is the 3rd individual to be arrested in connection to the death of Zykiquiro Lofton. Lofton was once shot round 9 p.m. on Dec. 29 when he was once out strolling close to ninth Avenue South and sixteenth Street South. He was once ready to run towards a close-by fuel station ahead of he collapsed.

The subsequent day, 17-year-old Deonte Bishop, was once arrested and charged as an grownup with first-degree homicide. David Moore, 18, who was once arrested in February, additionally faces a first-degree homicide price within the teen’s death.

Lofton, affectionately referred to as “Zy,” was once his mom’s oldest of 5 kids. His mom, Jessica Lofton mentioned her 15-year-old son was once her perfect pal. Over the remaining yr, Zy hung out away and was once simplest visiting all over the vacations.