Florida

Third teen arrested for shooting death of Florida boy, police say

March 3, 2023
posting


ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As the college bell launched scholars from a highschool in St. Petersburg, one twelfth grader was once arrested in connection to the killing of a 15-year-old boy again in December.

Jeremiah Davis, 18, was once charged with first-degree homicide. He was once arrested at Gibbs High School, the St. Petersburg Police Department mentioned in a news liberate. Once taken into custody, police mentioned officials discovered a handgun along with his property. Therefore, the dept tacked on any other price of ownership of a weapon on faculty belongings. 

Davis is the 3rd individual to be arrested in connection to the death of Zykiquiro Lofton. Lofton was once shot round 9 p.m. on Dec. 29 when he was once out strolling close to ninth Avenue South and sixteenth Street South. He was once ready to run towards a close-by fuel station ahead of he collapsed.

The subsequent day, 17-year-old Deonte Bishop, was once arrested and charged as an grownup with first-degree homicide. David Moore, 18, who was once arrested in February, additionally faces a first-degree homicide price within the teen’s death.

Lofton, affectionately referred to as “Zy,” was once his mom’s oldest of 5 kids. His mom, Jessica Lofton mentioned her 15-year-old son was once her perfect pal. Over the remaining yr, Zy hung out away and was once simplest visiting all over the vacations.

Source link

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave
Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram