‘Thirsty for Revenge?’ Dallas Mavs GAMEDAY vs. Golden State Warriors

March 3, 2022
Al Lindsey
DALLAS – The Dallas Mavericks host a Golden State Warriors team thirsty for revenge on Thursday night, in a game that could be a NBA playoffs preview. After celebrating Luka Doncic’s 23rd birthday this week and taking down the feisty Los Angeles Lakers, the Mavs look to keep the party vibes going against the Warriors, who own the second-best record in the NBA.

Leading the season series 2-1, a Dallas victory tonight would secure a series win.

Dallas has taken eight of the last 10 meetings vs. Golden State, including their biggest comeback win of the season in San Francisco on Sunday. The Mavericks overcame a 21-point second-half deficit to beat Steph Curry and the Warriors. Before that loss, Golden State had won 62 straight games when leading by 20-or-more points.





