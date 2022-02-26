This 6-bedroom Dallas home has a spiral staircase in the primary suite

This Dallas home has a transitional design, loads of giant dwelling areas and bedrooms that present ample house. Itemizing agent Marti Voorheis of Dave Perry-Miller Actual Property mentioned the home was initially constructed as a customized design for a giant household that needed room to entertain.
The home at 10405 Somerton Drive is a part of the Northway Hills neighborhood, which is close to the intersection of Halfway Highway and Walnut Hill Lane. It’s simply a few blocks from the Episcopal College of Dallas.
There are six bedrooms, six bogs and one half-bathroom in the home’s 7,438 sq. ft of house. There’s additionally a third-level bonus house that’s not counted in the sq. footage. Voorheis mentioned it was initially meant to be a bunk room.
Double entrance doorways lead into the home’s lobby, which is open to the lounge. The home’s principal dwelling areas have an open idea design. The lounge, which is subsequent to the home’s lobby and principal staircase, has a hearth on one finish, bookcases for storage and two units of French doorways that lead outdoors. The kitchen on the reverse finish of this house has an island with house for seating. The kitchen’s design contains white cupboards and marble counter tops. There’s a coffered ceiling in the shared lounge and kitchen house. The eating room is off to 1 facet of the kitchen and likewise has a coffered ceiling. There’s additionally a catering kitchen and a pantry accessible from the principal kitchen and a laundry room on the first stage.
Voorheis mentioned that on a sunny day, you don’t need to activate lights in the home as a result of daylight is so plentiful in the home.
“There’s nice pure mild all through the home,” she mentioned.
Voorheis’ favourite house is the sunroom that sits simply off of the kitchen. It’s like a maintaining room (a sitting room to maintain the prepare dinner firm) as a result of you may see it to the left of considered one of the kitchen partitions. This sunroom has French doorways that entry the entrance patio.
The home’s primary suite is on the first stage and has a sitting space and a hearth. A spiral staircase in the primary suite leads as much as an workplace on the second stage. The workplace can be accessible from an entrance on the second stage.
There’s another bed room on the first stage of the home which is a visitor suite close to the storage. The remaining 4 bedrooms are on the second stage. Two of the bedrooms have a distinctive design that might make it straightforward to transform them into an upstairs primary suite. There’s a sliding pocket door between the two bedrooms that may be closed to create two rooms or opened to create one house. The lavatory is a Jack-and-Jill-style structure, and there may be a giant shared closet.
There’s additionally a sport room with a moist bar, a media room and a giant balcony on the second stage. The third flooring bonus house is accessible from the staircase. The house will not be but completed, however that stage does have wooden flooring and air con.
The home’s yard contains a lined patio with an out of doors kitchen, a pool and a spa.
The property is on the marketplace for $2,749,000.
This is a part of our Posh Properties sequence, offering a glimpse inside good properties in North Texas for individuals who love to have a look at homes. It isn’t paid for or introduced by space actual property brokers or corporations.
