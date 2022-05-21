This Dallas home backs up to a golf course and has a putting green in the backyard

Golfers (or aspiring golfers), this one is for you. This Dallas home is near the 16th hole of the Bent Tree Country Club golf course and has its own putting green in the backyard. The property also has a saltwater pool, a spa, outdoor living space, climate-controlled garages and an elevator.
The home at 5941 Club Oaks Drive is 7,543 square feet with five bedrooms, five bathrooms and two half-bathrooms. It was built in 1977 but has been updated over the years. Co-listing agent Kimberly Cocotos of Allie Beth Allman & Associates said the backyard is one of her favorite spaces.
“When you’re over there and the music’s playing, you truly feel like you’re at a resort,” she said.
The home’s living room has a soaring, 20-foot-high ceiling, and the nearby dining room is connected to the space with an open-concept design. The kitchen is on the other side of the dining room and has a breakfast area, a walk-in pantry, a butler’s pantry and a nearby half-bathroom.
The home’s one-car garage and two-car garage are both located nearby. One of the garages has a lift.
The main living areas — the living room, dining room, breakfast room and kitchen — have views of the yard through large windows along the back of the house. There’s also a den, a utility room and another half-bathroom on the first level.
The primary suite and one bedroom are on the first level of the home. In the primary suite, you’ll find a fireplace in the bedroom, built-in bookcases, two walk-in closets and a spacious bathroom. The primary bedroom also has access to the back patio through a set of French doors.
Upstairs, there are three more bedrooms, a playroom, a study, a library, a media room and an office that could also be used as a bedroom. The library has walls of bookcases and wooden ladders that provide access to the upper shelves. The library and study are connected but have a wall in the middle to divide the space into two.
The home is on the market for $4,450,000. It is co-listed by Kimberly Cocotos and Kristen Scott of Allie Beth Allman & Associates.
