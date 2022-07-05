This Fourth of July is packing summer heat, so make sure to stay hydrated

FORT LAUDERDALE – This Fourth of July is packing summer warmth, and now is reminder that water is not only for placing out fireworks, however it helps hold of us from warmth exhaustion all summer.

“I’m going to hang out with my friends and tonight we’re going to light fireworks,” Christina Vale mentioned.

After two years of the pandemic, it appears pleasure is returning to one of America’s greatest holidays. Some are spending this vacation on the seaside, whereas others are hanging out at dwelling, grilling and swimming.

“My in laws have a swimming pool, we’re going to do a barbeque; they have huge TV screens that blows up outside,” Robin Riles shared of her plans.

There’s so a lot pleasure it is simple to get carried away, and that is the place issues can come up.

“They won’t drink enough fluids, water, Gatorade and then the next thing you know they’re suffering from some time of heat emergency,” Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Daniel Oatmeyer mentioned.

The Fort Lauderdale Fire Department sees calls for warmth exhaustion typically through the hotter months – it is extra widespread than one may suppose.

“I really try to stay hydrated sometimes because I faint sometimes if I don’t drink enough water. It’s always in the back of my mind I need to hydrate at least every 30 minutes,” Paulina Vale recalled.

On a moist day, sweat evaporates slower, however it might additionally make temperatures really feel hotter. In case, somebody is exhibiting indicators of warmth exhaustion, take quick motion to convey them into the shade, take away layers of clothes, and provides them a lot of water.

“Alcohol will actually dehydrate you so you want to make sure you drink plenty of water, Gatorade,” Fort Lauderdale Ocean Rescue Lt. David Ochoa warned.

Not to point out, alcohol is not allowed on the seaside. Meanwhile, fireworks and alcohol do not combine.

“We’re still continuing to see the injuries, always let the adults do the fireworks, light the fireworks, keep the kids away, the sparklers are fine just as long as there is adult supervision,” Oatmeyer added.

According to the CDC, it is a good suggestion to drink 1 cup of water each 15-20 minutes on a scorching day.