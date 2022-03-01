This Grand Prairie location will serve as a ‘catalyst’ for growth downtown, city says

A prime piece of downtown Grand Prairie real estate will soon be vacant and city leaders want to see it redeveloped.

Calvary Baptist Church is relocating, prompting the city to seek a developer to redevelop the property. Just west of City Hall, the 4.72-acre site will serve as a catalyst for downtown development, city officials say.

The city will host a conference March 14 to discuss the project with interested developers with proposals due April 4.

Calvary Baptist Church will be relocating to a five-acre site at Camp Wisdom Road and Robinson Road in Grand Prairie, with the hope to be open by Spring of 2023.

The downtown church site will be developed in coordination with the future Grand Plaza, which itself is adjacent to the newly updated City Hall. The city also recently consolidated operations, opening a second 1.6-acre site downtown that can be redeveloped.

Both the vacated government site and church are bound by Main Street to the south and College Street to the north, Northwest 4th Street to the east and Northwest 6th Street to west.

For additional information on the call for proposals, contact: Marty Wieder, Grand Prairie’s economic development director, at 972-237-8160 or Jason Claunch, President of Catalyst Commercial, at 972-999-0081, ext 101.