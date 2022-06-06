This High-Performance Laptop & Microsoft Office Suite is Available Under $500

Buying a laptop might be some of the daunting duties to imagine. For starters, narrowing down an possibility from the seemingly unending listing of choices is sufficient to make an individual wish to name it quits. When you’ve lastly selected a model, then it’s a must to resolve on which mannequin and make most accurately fits your wants. From there, it’s on to pricing and the like.
Look no additional than this deal on your computer-related wants.
This bundle not solely comes with a laptop but in addition contains Microsoft’s well-liked Workplace software program suite. For a restricted time, you’ll be able to purchase the HP EliteBook 840G4 (Refurbished) + Microsoft Office Professional 2021 Lifetime License for Windows for simply $499. That’s a financial savings of 45% from its MSRP ($919).
The refurbished HP EliteBook laptop computer (2019) is the star of this deal. It sports activities an i5-7200 processor that multitasks and handles practically something thrown its method. It ships with Home windows 10 Professional OS, permitting you entry to a number of the hottest apps. With 256GB of storage, you’ll have greater than sufficient room to avoid wasting recordsdata, pictures, music, and movies. There are three USB ports and Wifi capabilities, together with an Ethernet port do you have to want to join it to the Web by way of a wired connection.
The 14-inch touchscreen comes with a 1920×1080 show. This laptop’s 3-cell lithium-ion battery permits as much as 12 hours of use on a single cost.
Additionally included is Microsoft Workplace Skilled 2021 for Home windows, which by itself prices $349. The favored software program suite comes with licenses for Microsoft Phrase, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Groups, Writer, and Entry. Immediate obtain functionality permits software program keys to be delivered immediately.
This high-powered laptop and top-of-the-line software program can be found for not even half of what you’d usually pay for only one of these things on their very own. If you happen to’ve discovered your self trying to find a brand new laptop, look no additional. Purchase this deal today whereas it’s accessible at this low value.
Costs topic to alter.