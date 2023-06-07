florida-news

This Is the City in Florida With the Most People on Food Stamps | Florida

June 7, 2023
The Biden Administration and House Republicans recently reached a bi-partisan deal to raise the debt ceiling. To reach the compromise, and keep the United States from a catastrophic debt default, the White House agreed to a series of spending cuts to social safety net programs, including the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or food stamps. (Here is a look at the American presidents who added the most to the national debt.)

SNAP is a federal program designed to help needy families and households afford food. The debt ceiling deal includes considerable changes to SNAP eligibility, expanding work requirements for older Americans, while also expanding access for veterans and homeless populations.

According to the latest available data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey, more than 15.8 million American households — or 12.4% of all households — received SNAP benefits in 2021. And exactly how many Americans would be directly impacted by the latest eligibility changes remains to be seen.

Of the 21 metro areas with available data in Florida, Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach has the highest SNAP recipiency rate. According to the ACS, 18.6% of all area households received SNAP benefits in 2021. Meanwhile, the SNAP recipiency rate across the state as a whole stands at 14.1%.

Of all 366 metro areas nationwide with available data, Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach ranks as having the 48th highest SNAP recipiency rate.

 

StateMetro area with highest SNAP recipiency rateMetro area SNAP recipiency rate (%)State SNAP recipiency rate (%)Metro area(s) considered in state
AlabamaMobile19.514.112
AlaskaAnchorage8.710.41
ArizonaYuma22.311.27
ArkansasFort Smith15.110.96
CaliforniaEl Centro25.912.026
ColoradoPueblo19.48.47
ConnecticutNew Haven-Milford14.411.74
DelawareDover12.910.51
FloridaMiami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach18.614.121
GeorgiaColumbus22.012.414
HawaiiKahului-Wailuku-Lahaina11.412.62
IdahoPocatello16.28.46
IllinoisDecatur20.414.110
IndianaKokomo13.89.411
IowaDavenport-Moline-Rock Island15.89.87
KansasWichita10.07.32
KentuckyBowling Green15.514.25
LouisianaLake Charles22.919.09
MaineLewiston-Auburn13.511.53
MarylandCumberland18.012.65
MassachusettsSpringfield20.114.65
MichiganSaginaw19.613.414
MinnesotaDuluth9.47.95
MississippiHattiesburg12.713.53
MissouriSt. Joseph12.310.28
MontanaGreat Falls11.58.63
NebraskaOmaha-Council Bluffs9.28.53
NevadaLas Vegas-Henderson-Paradise14.313.62
New HampshireManchester-Nashua5.96.01
New JerseyVineland-Bridgeton15.99.13
New MexicoFarmington28.420.74
New YorkBuffalo-Cheektowaga16.415.012
North CarolinaGoldsboro25.513.915
North DakotaFargo6.66.22
OhioLima20.113.011
OklahomaLawton13.413.83
OregonGrants Pass24.715.98
PennsylvaniaErie19.614.118
Rhode IslandProvidence-Warwick16.414.91
South CarolinaFlorence20.911.18
South DakotaRapid City7.88.02
TennesseeKingsport-Bristol15.311.910
TexasMcAllen-Edinburg-Mission30.912.223
UtahOgden-Clearfield6.35.64
VermontBurlington-South Burlington9.910.91
VirginiaVirginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News10.68.89
WashingtonYakima23.912.310
West VirginiaBeckley22.118.37
WisconsinMilwaukee-Waukesha15.611.812
WyomingN/AN/A5.50

 

This article First appeared in the center square

