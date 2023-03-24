This Is the City With the Most Car Theft in Colorado | Colorado

Colorado

This Is the City With the Most Car Theft in Colorado

March 24, 2023
Motor car robbery is a rising drawback in the United States. According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, or NICB, an anti-crime and insurance coverage fraud nonprofit group, 932,329 automobiles had been reported stolen to regulation enforcement in 2021 – up 6% from the earlier yr and up 17% from 2019.

The pattern is most likely because of a number of elements. First, all through the COVID-19 pandemic, automobiles had been much more likely to be left sitting unattended and unused for longer than same old. Additionally, more moderen automobiles that use keyless access and push-button ignitions may also be extra prone to robbery, as criminals can use a device to magnify a key fob’s sign. This can permit thieves to unencumber and get started a car with no need the key fob on their particular person. (Here is a take a look at the least reliable cars in America.)

While motorists national now face a better chance of car robbery than they’ve in a few years, in some portions of the nation, automobile house owners are some distance much more likely to be sufferers of vehicle robbery than in others.

Of the seven metropolitan spaces in Colorado with to be had knowledge, Denver-Aurora-Lakewood ranks as having the absolute best motor car robbery fee. A complete of 28,683 automobiles, vans, and SUVs had been reported stolen in the metro house in 2021, or about 964.9 for each 100,000 folks.

For comparability, the statewide car robbery fee was once 661.2 consistent with 100,000 folks the similar yr, the absolute best fee amongst states.

All knowledge in this tale is from National Insurance Crime Bureau’s 2021 Hot Spots Vehicle Theft Report.

 

StateMetro house with the maximum car theftsMetro house car robbery fee, 2021Total metro house car thefts, 2021State car robbery fee, 2021Total car thefts in state, 2021Metro spaces in state
AlabamaBirmingham-Hoover292.23,256225.911,38412
AlaskaAnchorage330.71,319239.71,7562
ArizonaTucson313.73,300283.620,6377
ArkansasPine Bluff444.4384301.09,1086
CaliforniaBakersfield1023.79,394511.1200,52426
ColoradoDenver-Aurora-Lakewood964.928,683661.238,4307
ConnecticutNew Haven-Milford311.82,693215.57,7714
DelawareDover141.7261186.61,8721
FloridaMiami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach278.816,984196.542,80822
GeorgiaColumbus400.01,310240.926,01714
HawaiiHonolulu330.83,311229.83,3132
IdahoPocatello229.722196.71,8396
IllinoisSpringfield282.3584225.428,55910
IndianaIndianapolis-Carmel-Anderson360.27,660236.316,08112
IowaDavenport-Moline-Rock Island319.21,218185.25,9138
KansasWichita479.13,104311.89,1514
KentuckyLouisville/Jefferson County456.95,869237.410,7075
LouisianaNew Orleans-Metairie404.75,106281.413,0109
MaineBangor95.614660.78333
MarylandBaltimore-Columbia-Towson238.26,760223.113,7565
MassachusettsSpringfield145.11,009100.16,9895
MichiganKalamazoo-Portage485.21,267211.821,28314
MinnesotaMinneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington380.414,039297.316,9685
MississippiJackson295.11,733216.86,3963
MissouriKansas City529.811,653428.126,4088
MontanaBillings611.11,143264.32,9193
NebraskaOmaha-Council Bluffs393.63,824237.24,6573
NevadaLas Vegas-Henderson-Paradise475.710,906426.813,4173
New HampshireManchester-Nashua82.334961.88581
New JerseyTrenton-Princeton178.5689159.914,8184
New MexicoAlbuquerque710.66,525475.510,0614
New YorkBuffalo-Cheektowaga220.12,558115.522,91313
North CarolinaGreensboro-High Point268.62,092213.122,48715
North DakotaFargo315.7796223.91,7353
OhioColumbus368.37,922236.227,82411
OklahomaTulsa522.65,351359.314,3254
OregonPortland-Vancouver-Hillsboro680.217,084471.220,0068
PennsylvaniaPhiladelphia-Camden-Wilmington247.515,414139.218,04418
Rhode IslandProvidence-Warwick135.12,264156.31,7121
South CarolinaFlorence398.0793312.316,2098
South DakotaSioux Falls428.11,207263.92,3632
TennesseeMemphis512.36,845297.120,72210
TexasOdessa483.0778320.094,50025
UtahSalt Lake City468.95,922255.88,5385
VermontBurlington-South Burlington131.129796.26211
VirginiaVirginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News217.93,930142.612,3209
WashingtonSeattle-Tacoma-Bellevue582.523,366461.935,74611
West VirginiaCharleston234.1597128.82,2977
WisconsinMilwaukee-Waukesha597.89,365236.713,95712
WyomingCheyenne407.5411161.99372

 

