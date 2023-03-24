This Is the City With the Most Car Theft in Florida | Florida

Motor vehicle theft is a growing problem in the United States. According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, or NICB, an anti-crime and insurance fraud nonprofit organization, 932,329 vehicles were reported stolen to law enforcement in 2021 – up 6% from the previous year and up 17% from 2019.

The trend is likely due to several factors. First, during the COVID-19 pandemic, vehicles were more likely to be left sitting unattended and unused for longer than usual. Additionally, newer vehicles that use keyless entry and push-button ignitions can be more susceptible to theft, as criminals can use a tool to amplify a key fob’s signal. This can allow thieves to unlock and start a vehicle without having the key fob on their person. (Here is a look at the least reliable cars in America.)

While motorists nationwide now face a greater risk of vehicle theft than they have in many years, in some parts of the country, car owners are far more likely to be victims of car theft than in others.

Of the 22 metropolitan areas in Florida with available data, Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach ranks as having the highest motor vehicle theft rate. A total of 16,984 cars, trucks, and SUVs were reported stolen in the metro area in 2021, or about 278.8 for every 100,000 people.

For comparison, the statewide vehicle theft rate was 196.5 per 100,000 people the same year, the 15th lowest rate among states.

All data in this story is from National Insurance Crime Bureau’s 2021 Hot Spots Vehicle Theft Report.