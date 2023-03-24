Oklahoma-news

This Is the City With the Most Car Theft in Oklahoma | Oklahoma

March 24, 2023
posting


Motor vehicle theft is a growing problem in the United States. According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, or NICB, an anti-crime and insurance fraud nonprofit organization, 932,329 vehicles were reported stolen to law enforcement in 2021 – up 6% from the previous year and up 17% from 2019.

The trend is likely due to several factors. First, during the COVID-19 pandemic, vehicles were more likely to be left sitting unattended and unused for longer than usual. Additionally, newer vehicles that use keyless entry and push-button ignitions can be more susceptible to theft, as criminals can use a tool to amplify a key fob’s signal. This can allow thieves to unlock and start a vehicle without having the key fob on their person. (Here is a look at the least reliable cars in America.)

While motorists nationwide now face a greater risk of vehicle theft than they have in many years, in some parts of the country, car owners are far more likely to be victims of car theft than in others.

Of the four metropolitan areas in Oklahoma with available data, Tulsa ranks as having the highest motor vehicle theft rate. A total of 5,351 cars, trucks, and SUVs were reported stolen in the metro area in 2021, or about 522.6 for every 100,000 people.

For comparison, the statewide vehicle theft rate was 359.3 per 100,000 people the same year, the eighth highest rate among states.

All data in this story is from National Insurance Crime Bureau’s 2021 Hot Spots Vehicle Theft Report.

 

StateMetro area with the most vehicle theftsMetro area vehicle theft rate, 2021Total metro area vehicle thefts, 2021State vehicle theft rate, 2021Total vehicle thefts in state, 2021Metro areas in state
AlabamaBirmingham-Hoover292.23,256225.911,38412
AlaskaAnchorage330.71,319239.71,7562
ArizonaTucson313.73,300283.620,6377
ArkansasPine Bluff444.4384301.09,1086
CaliforniaBakersfield1023.79,394511.1200,52426
ColoradoDenver-Aurora-Lakewood964.928,683661.238,4307
ConnecticutNew Haven-Milford311.82,693215.57,7714
DelawareDover141.7261186.61,8721
FloridaMiami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach278.816,984196.542,80822
GeorgiaColumbus400.01,310240.926,01714
HawaiiHonolulu330.83,311229.83,3132
IdahoPocatello229.722196.71,8396
IllinoisSpringfield282.3584225.428,55910
IndianaIndianapolis-Carmel-Anderson360.27,660236.316,08112
IowaDavenport-Moline-Rock Island319.21,218185.25,9138
KansasWichita479.13,104311.89,1514
KentuckyLouisville/Jefferson County456.95,869237.410,7075
LouisianaNew Orleans-Metairie404.75,106281.413,0109
MaineBangor95.614660.78333
MarylandBaltimore-Columbia-Towson238.26,760223.113,7565
MassachusettsSpringfield145.11,009100.16,9895
MichiganKalamazoo-Portage485.21,267211.821,28314
MinnesotaMinneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington380.414,039297.316,9685
MississippiJackson295.11,733216.86,3963
MissouriKansas City529.811,653428.126,4088
MontanaBillings611.11,143264.32,9193
NebraskaOmaha-Council Bluffs393.63,824237.24,6573
NevadaLas Vegas-Henderson-Paradise475.710,906426.813,4173
New HampshireManchester-Nashua82.334961.88581
New JerseyTrenton-Princeton178.5689159.914,8184
New MexicoAlbuquerque710.66,525475.510,0614
New YorkBuffalo-Cheektowaga220.12,558115.522,91313
North CarolinaGreensboro-High Point268.62,092213.122,48715
North DakotaFargo315.7796223.91,7353
OhioColumbus368.37,922236.227,82411
OklahomaTulsa522.65,351359.314,3254
OregonPortland-Vancouver-Hillsboro680.217,084471.220,0068
PennsylvaniaPhiladelphia-Camden-Wilmington247.515,414139.218,04418
Rhode IslandProvidence-Warwick135.12,264156.31,7121
South CarolinaFlorence398.0793312.316,2098
South DakotaSioux Falls428.11,207263.92,3632
TennesseeMemphis512.36,845297.120,72210
TexasOdessa483.0778320.094,50025
UtahSalt Lake City468.95,922255.88,5385
VermontBurlington-South Burlington131.129796.26211
VirginiaVirginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News217.93,930142.612,3209
WashingtonSeattle-Tacoma-Bellevue582.523,366461.935,74611
West VirginiaCharleston234.1597128.82,2977
WisconsinMilwaukee-Waukesha597.89,365236.713,95712
WyomingCheyenne407.5411161.99372

 

This article First appeared in the center square

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram