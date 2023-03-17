This Is the City With the Worst Traffic in Colorado | Colorado

The selection of other folks operating from house in the United States greater than tripled throughout the pandemic. According to the Census Bureau, 27.6 million Americans labored essentially from house in 2021, up from simply 9 million in 2019. While having a makeshift place of work in the area makes it tough for some far flung staff to split themselves from their paintings at the finish of the day, one just about universally known receive advantages is the removing of a trip.

The reasonable commuter in the United States spends about 27 mins attending to paintings. For the standard, full-time employee, this provides as much as about 4 hours and half-hour every week, and over 230 hours once a year.

For some – in particular those that are living and paintings in densely-populated city spaces – a lot of that point is spent sitting in visitors. Of the 5 towns in Colorado with to be had knowledge, Denver ranks as having the worst visitors, consistent with INRIX, a visitors knowledge and analytics corporate.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, there are 280,340 other folks in the town who both power or carpool to paintings. Among them, the standard commuter misplaced a median of 54 hours to visitors in 2022, up 35% from 2021. Of all 280 U.S. towns lined in the INRIX record, Denver ranks sixteenth for visitors delays.

All visitors prolong knowledge in this tale is from the 2022 Global Traffic Scorecard, from INRIX. Supplementary knowledge on the selection of commuters who power are 5 yr estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey.