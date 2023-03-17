This Is the City With the Worst Traffic in Georgia | Georgia

The choice of folks operating from house in the United States greater than tripled all over the pandemic. According to the Census Bureau, 27.6 million Americans labored essentially from house in 2021, up from simply 9 million in 2019. While having a makeshift workplace in the area makes it tricky for some far flung employees to split themselves from their paintings at the finish of the day, one just about universally known get advantages is the removing of a shuttle.

The reasonable commuter in the United States spends about 27 mins attending to paintings. For the conventional, full-time employee, this provides as much as about 4 hours and half-hour each and every week, and over 230 hours every year.

For some – in particular those that reside and paintings in densely-populated city spaces – a lot of that point is spent sitting in site visitors. Of the 8 towns in Georgia with to be had knowledge, Atlanta ranks as having the worst site visitors, consistent with INRIX, a site visitors knowledge and analytics corporate.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, there are 163,636 folks in the town who both pressure or carpool to paintings. Among them, the conventional commuter misplaced a median of 74 hours to site visitors in 2022, up 40% from 2021. Of all 280 U.S. towns coated in the INRIX record, Atlanta ranks tenth for site visitors delays.

All site visitors lengthen knowledge in this tale is from the 2022 Global Traffic Scorecard, from INRIX. Supplementary knowledge on the choice of commuters who pressure are 5 12 months estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey.