This Is the Hardest College to Get into in Texas | Texas

May 6, 2023
Deciding where to go college is the first major life decision many Americans make. And while there are many factors to weigh when selecting a school – including cost and distance from home – many of the 16.6 million American college students today chose to enroll in the best school they could get into.

It is generally believed that graduates of elite colleges and universities are better positioned for higher-paying careers later in life. And there is plenty of evidence to back this claim. According to one study conducted between 1996 and 2014, about 38% of Fortune 500 CEOs and 45% of billionaires attended elite post-secondary schools. (This is where the 25 richest American billionaires went to college.)

Because elite colleges and universities offer high quality and rigorous academic programs, they receive far more applications each year than they can accept. As a result, many of the best schools in the country are also the most selective. It is worth noting that those who graduate from top-tier institutions are high achievers to begin with, and therefore, any career success cannot be attributed to their college education alone.

Based on data from the U.S. Department of Education, of the 54 colleges or universities in Texas with available data, Rice University, located in Houston, ranks as the hardest school to get into. Only 9.5% of applicants for the fall 2021 semester were admitted, and the median SAT score among enrolled students in the 2020-2021 academic year was 1515 out of a possible 1600.

The average cost of attending Rice University as a full-time student is $67,102 for one academic year. Average annual cost of attendance is only for full-time, first-time, undergraduates who receive Title IV aid.

All schools within each state with at least 1,000 applicants in fall 2021 were ranked based on an index score of median SAT scores, from the U.S. Department of Education’s College Scorecard and admissions rates, from the National Center for Education Statistics. Average annual cost of attendance is also from the College Scorecard.

 

StateHardest school to get intoAdmissions rate, Fall 2021 (%)Combined median SAT scores (out of 1600)Avg. annual cost of attendance ($)Schools considered in state
AlabamaTuskegee University34.295340,75017
AlaskaUniversity of Alaska Fairbanks64.7116019,1351
ArizonaOttawa University-Surprise30.598145,1395
ArkansasLyon College27.2109141,39612
CaliforniaCalifornia Institute of Technology3.9155574,76353
ColoradoUnited States Air Force Academy12.41325N/A13
ConnecticutYale University5.3152076,64514
DelawareUniversity of Delaware72.3124028,7082
FloridaUniversity of Florida30.1137521,15127
GeorgiaEmory University13.1145572,60429
HawaiiUniversity of Hawaii at Manoa70.0117523,4055
IdahoThe College of Idaho56.3114545,6076
IllinoisUniversity of Chicago6.5153581,53139
IndianaUniversity of Notre Dame15.1147574,17227
IowaGrinnell College10.5144670,34620
KansasSterling College47.499040,4069
KentuckyBerea College33.0118054,86618
LouisianaTulane University of Louisiana9.6142075,62815
MaineColby College8.9145073,6005
MarylandJohns Hopkins University7.5151574,00112
MassachusettsMassachusetts Institute of Technology4.1154573,16037
MichiganUniversity of Michigan-Ann Arbor20.2143030,92625
MinnesotaCarleton College17.5142574,27519
MississippiMississippi College49.0120034,9188
MissouriWashington University in St. Louis13.0152076,91020
MontanaThe University of Montana-Western33.3100517,7906
NebraskaUniversity of Nebraska-Lincoln81.1121524,4006
NevadaUniversity of Nevada-Las Vegas83.5114018,7562
New HampshireDartmouth College6.2150077,1523
New JerseyPrinceton University4.4151074,15019
New MexicoEastern New Mexico University-Main Campus32.5105517,8974
New YorkColumbia University in the City of New York4.1151579,75081
North CarolinaDuke University5.9152077,84641
North DakotaUniversity of Mary78.8111030,1944
OhioCase Western Reserve University30.2143069,52638
OklahomaOklahoma Baptist University55.7110542,98311
OregonCorban University37.5108045,91913
PennsylvaniaUniversity of Pennsylvania5.9151578,18661
Rhode IslandBrown University5.5150077,4906
South CarolinaClemson University49.2130032,25422
South DakotaAugustana University71.8122347,7107
TennesseeVanderbilt University7.1152073,14823
TexasRice University9.5151567,10254
UtahBrigham Young University59.2130518,9365
VermontMiddlebury College13.4143074,2483
VirginiaWashington and Lee University18.8142573,90033
WashingtonUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus53.5132726,82514
West VirginiaUniversity of Charleston69.7107343,82912
WisconsinUniversity of Wisconsin-Madison60.4136026,39313
WyomingUniversity of Wyoming96.8114020,2581

 

