This nun from Cincinnati is praying for a Bengals Super Bowl win

Meet Sister Mary: A nun from Cincinnati praying for a Bengals Super Bowl win Updated: 4:41 PM CST Feb 11, 2022

If there’s anything we’ve seen these past couple of weeks, it’s that there isn’t just one type of sports fan.Sister station WLWT caught up with a nun who says she’s praying and cheering for the Bengals to win the Super Bowl.Meet Sister Mary Mediatrix, a lifelong Bengals fan who grew up in Lebanon, Ohio. She now lives in Corpus Christi, Texas, but she hasn’t left her Bengals pride behind. She watches every game, wears sports team gear and encourages her sisters to do the same. They’ve actually become quite the social media sensation, bringing the worlds of sports and religion together. Sister Mary says nuns like to have fun, too. Cheering on her favorite team has become a Sunday ritual and, of course, this week will be no different. She believes the Bengals are stronger than ever and hopes they bring home that Lombardi trophy.”Joe Burrow, he kind of brings that focus, and Zac Taylor, you know, it’s like one game at a time, one game at a time and prepare for that game. And truly for us to, you know, God doesn’t want us worried about the past or being too far in the future, but just live the present moment. And you know, live what God’s put in front of us, you know, even today. So, as the time has gone, I’m like, these are really pretty neat qualities that I think have made them, you know, a successful team,” Sister Mary said. She says she will absolutely be praying for a Bengals Super Bowl win on Sunday, but also that both teams play their best and stay healthy.