This Week in South Florida: Rene Garcia

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Twenty million individuals watched the House Investigative Committee on the January sixth Insurrection maintain its first public listening to on the assault at US Capitol.

The listening to documented the vital position performed by some far proper teams just like the Proud Boys to cease the peaceable switch of energy.

Last week, the New York Times documented Proud Boys’ intentions to rise to energy in native politics and named a number of former or present members who serve on the Miami-Dade Republican Executive Committee.

Rene Garcia is the Miami-Dade Republican Party Chair, a Miami-Dade County Commissioner and former state senator. He joined This Week in South Florida hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg, and their dialogue may be seen on the high fo this web page.