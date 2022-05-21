This week on “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan,” May 22, 2022: Gates, Scott, Jeffries, Furman

“Face the Nation” Guest Lineup:
Robert Gates – Former United States Secretary of Defense, Chancellor, William & Mary
Senator Rick Scott – (R) Florida
Representative Hakeem Jeffries – (D) New York
Jason Furman – Aetna Professor of the Practice of Economic Policy jointly at Harvard Kennedy School
How to watch “Face the Nation”
Date: Sunday, May 22, 2022
TV: “Face the Nation” airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings
Radio: Subscribe to “Face the Nation” from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go
Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS’ streaming network CBSN at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.
