This week on “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan,” May 22, 2022: Gates, Scott, Jeffries, Furman

May 20, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
“Face the Nation” Guest Lineup:

  • Robert Gates Former United States Secretary of Defense, Chancellor, William & Mary

  • Senator Rick Scott (R) Florida

  • Representative Hakeem Jeffries – (D) New York

  • Jason Furman – Aetna Professor of the Practice of Economic Policy jointly at Harvard Kennedy School

How to watch “Face the Nation”

  • Date: Sunday, May 22, 2022

  • TV: “Face the Nation” airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings

  • Radio: Subscribe to “Face the Nation” from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go

  • Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS’ streaming network CBSN at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.

With the latest news and analysis from Washington, don't miss Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) this Sunday on "Face the Nation" (@FaceTheNation). 

And for the latest from America's premier public affairs program, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.






