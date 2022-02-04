This week on “Sunday Morning” (February 6)

Host: Jane Pauley

COVER STORY: What’s the right way to think about the left-handed?

Even though an estimated ten percent of the world’s population is left-handed, scientists have not definitely figured out why. Southpaw correspondent Rita Braver talks with some famous lefties (including former President Bill Clinton, and World Series winning pitcher Sean Doolittle) about functioning in a world dominated by the right-handed; and with researchers who think differences in brain structure between those who are left-handed and right-handed may have implications in the treatment of disease.

WORLD: The raid

This week a U.S. counterterrorism operation in northwest Syria led to the death of the global leader of ISIS, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurashi. CBS News national security correspondent David Martin reports.



ART: A Block Island treasure hunt

Since 2012, visitors have scoured Block Island, off the coast of Rhode Island, in search of hidden treasure: hand-blown glass orbs. Correspondent Martha Teichner talks to glass artists Eben Horton and Jennifer Nauck, who create the delicate prizes, and joins other “orbivores” (orb hunters) on the prowl.

ALMANAC: The day Elizabeth became queen

On February 6, 1952, 70 years ago today, Princess Elizabeth, Duchess of Edinburgh, ascended to the British throne with the death of her father, King George VI. Jane Pauley reports.

MUSIC: Molly Lewis, the whistler

The name Molly Lewis is now on a lot of people’s lips, thanks to her unusual musical gift: whistling. She talks with correspondent Lee Cowan about her new record, “The Forgotten Edge.”

To listen to Molly Lewis perform “Island Spell” lick on the video player below:

The view of the picturesque Tuscan village of Galliano di Mugello isn’t marred by cell phone towers, but that also means anyone needing mobile service is out of luck. CBS News



POSTCARD FROM ITALY: Put on hold: An Italian town without cell service

The village of Galliano di Mugello, in Tuscany, is a little more tranquil than many Italian towns, because it has no cell phone service. But it’s not alone, as Italy ranks near the bottom of the European Commission’s index of digital competitiveness. Correspondent Seth Doane pays a call to a medieval town whose residents face challenges fostered by the “digital divide.”

A sign marks the location of Seneca Village in New York’s Central Park. CBS News



U.S.: Uncovering the history of Seneca Village in New York City

In the early 19th century Seneca Village, in the middle of Manhattan, was home to the largest number of free Black property owners in New York City before the Civil War. Irish and German immigrants moved in, too. But in 1853, when Central Park was in the planning stages, the city used eminent domain to take control of the land, displacing the settlement’s residents. Correspondent Faith Salie looks at efforts to unearth the unique history of Seneca Village, and to find descendants of those evicted.

Jazz singer Peggy Lee performs in Las Vegas, Nevada, in the late 1950s. Diamond Images/Getty Images



MUSIC: The cool power of Peggy Lee

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Peggy Lee (1920-2002), known for such hits as “Fever” and “Is That All There Is,” demonstrated an alluring command over an audience with her sultry voice and precise stagecraft. Correspondent Mo Rocca talks with biographer Peter Richmond and with Lee’s granddaughter, Holly Foster-Wells, about the singer’s artistry, and her rise from a painful childhood in North Dakota, to becoming a leading writer and vocalist of jazz, pop and torch songs.

COMMENTARY: Forget standing desks: Bed desks are the way to work

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, correspondent Luke Burbank has become part of a silent but cozy majority: those who prefer working horizontally.

Alana Haim, of the rock band HAIM, and star of the new movie “Licorice Pizza.” CBS News



MOVIES: Alana Haim on filming “Licorice Pizza”

Singer Alana Haim’s first performance as an actress, playing a young woman who is a teenager’s object of affection in “Licorice Pizza,” has been acclaimed as one of the most exciting screen debuts in recent memory. Correspondent Anthony Mason talks with Alana Haim, and with her sisters, Danielle and Este (who together form the Grammy-nominated band HAIM), about playing together as family, and how their history with filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson (director of several Haim music videos) led to this critically-acclaimed role.

To watch a trailer for “Licorice Pizza” click on the video player below:

WEB EXCLUSIVE:

THE BOOK REPORT: Reviews of new titles by Ron Charles

The Washington Post book critic offers his picks among new releases.

