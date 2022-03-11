This week on “Sunday Morning” (March 13)

Host: Jane Pauley

HEADLINES: The most recent from Ukraine

Correspondent Charlie D’Agata studies.



COVER STORY: The struggle as Russians see it

With the clampdown on unbiased information and social media inside Russia, Vladimir Putin is limiting what Russian residents can see from Ukraine. Correspondent Lee Cowan studies on the propaganda and misinformation that’s portray a false image of the struggle being waged by the Kremlin.

Russian cops detain a person throughout an unsanctioned protest rally towards the navy invasion of Ukraine, March 6, 2022 in Moscow. The Kremlin has instructed faculties and media to not name it a “struggle,” as an alternative mandating “particular peacekeeping operation.” Utilizing such phrases as “invasion” or “assault” to explain Russia’s marketing campaign will trigger that nation’s web censor board to dam web sites. Epsilon/Getty Pictures



HEADLINES: Protesters in Russia danger arrest to talk out towards struggle

Since Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine, greater than 13,00zero Russians protesting within the streets have been arrested. Correspondent David Pogue talks with a younger girl detained for demonstrating towards the struggle; and with a former Parliament Member, compelled to go away the nation, who describes Putin’s efforts to eradicate dissent.

It is Purim, which implies it is time for some hamantaschen! CBS Information



FOOD: Hamantaschen, a cookie bursting with historical past

Hamantaschen, a triangular-shaped cookie served throughout the Jewish vacation of Purim, celebrates the spirit of resilience. Correspondent Religion Salie bites into the historical past of this deal with, and of the way it got here to be related to the Biblical story of Esther – and a infamous villain.

Actress, author, producer and director Amy Poehler with correspondent Luke Burbank. CBS Information



TV: Amy Poehler on the exhausting work of comedy

Ever since she was a toddler rising up in Burlington, Mass., Amy Poehler knew she preferred making folks snort. And she or he’s turn into excellent at it – as a member of the Second Metropolis improv troupe, a solid member of “Saturday Evening Dwell,” and the star of “Parks & Recreation.” The actress and producer talked with correspondent Luke Burbank about her comedy profession, together with her newest venture: directing the documentary “Lucy and Desi.”

To look at a trailer for the documentary “Lucy and Desi,” click on on the video participant under:

Correspondent Rita Braver with actor and playwright Harvey Fierstein, joined by Charlie. CBS Information



BOOKS: Harvey Fierstein on “I Was Higher Final Evening”

Tony Award-winning actor and playwright Harvey Fierstein recounts his life as a performer in his new memoir, “I Was Higher Final Evening.” He talks with correspondent Rita Braver about popping out as homosexual as a teen; his roles within the Broadway reveals “Torch Tune Trilogy,” “La Cage aux Folles,” “Hairspray” and “Fiddler on the Roof”; and overcoming a severe consuming downside.

PASSAGE: In memoriam



Musician Keith Richards, with correspondent Anthony Mason. CBS Information



MUSIC: Keith Richards on the Rolling Stones and a solo reunion

The guitarist of The Rolling Stones, and frontman of Keith Richards & the X-Pensive Winos, talks with correspondent Anthony Mason about his solo profession; writing new music with Mick Jagger; the passing of the Stones’ drummer Charlie Watts; and the way he kicked his most persistent habit.

To listen to Keith Richards carry out “Demon,” from the remastered “Foremost Offender,” click on on the participant under:

HARTMAN: Pep talks



Actor Will Smith, an Oscar nominee for “King Richard.” CBS Information



MOVIES: Will Smith on constructing a legacy

World celebrity Will Smith, nominated for an Oscar for his efficiency in “King Richard,” sits down with “CBS Mornings” co-host Gayle King to speak about his inspiring life’s journey – from his difficult relationship with a disciplinarian father, to his early years as a rapper and TV star in “Contemporary Prince of Bel Air,” to turning into a big-screen field workplace champion.

MILEPOST: Explorer Ernest Shackleton’s ship discovered

Final week archeologists found the wreck of Endurance, the vessel from Ernest Shackleton’s fabled Antarctic expedition of over a century in the past, practically two miles under the floor of the icy Weddell Sea. Jane Pauley studies.



EDUCATION: Taking the masks off: Faculties look past COVID

Pandemic protocols and distant studying have taken their toll on academics, college students and oldsters. As masks begin coming off in lecture rooms throughout the nation, correspondent Martha Teichner seems at whether or not faculties can really get again to regular – and measure collateral harm from the battle to teach children throughout COVID.

